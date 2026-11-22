WIADOMOŚCI More South Korean self-propelled howitzers for the US Army. Testing is underway. Adam Świerkowski Photo. Hanwha Defense USA The US Army has ordered an additional three prototypes of the South Korean K9MH self-propelled howitzer (locally designated as the XM1776) under the Mobile Tactical Cannon programme. Six units had been purchased previously.







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In the second half of August, the US Army announced that under the Mobile Tactical Cannon (MTC) programme, an agreement was reached with Hanwha Defence USA Land Systems for the delivery of six prototypes of the new K9MH self-propelled howitzer, with an option to purchase a further 12 units. The contract value exceeds USD 100 million and, upon full exercise of the options, will increase to USD 262–263 million. This indicated that after many years of analysis and testing, the successor to the M777 family of ultra-lightweight towed howitzers could be a „wheeled” version of the South Korean K9 howitzer.

XM1776 (K9MH)

Photo. Robert Czulda

"Wheeled" variant of the K9 for the USA

Of course, nothing is yet set in stone, as the final decision will only be made after a series of trials conducted on the ordered prototypes (of which there may be 18 in total). This is expected to take approximately four years, with tests being carried out by research institutions and military units. The assembly of the aforementioned artillery will take place at a new facility in Opelika, Alabama.

See also India moves to acquire hundreds more South Korean K9 howitzers

The first of the prototypes, named XM1776, made its debut at the AUSA 2026 exhibition (pictured above). Shortly before the event, information emerged regarding the Americans ordering a further three prototypes of the mentioned artillery under the contract option. This information was reported by sources including the Inside Defense service.

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It cited Mike Smith, Chief Operating Officer and President of Hanwha Defence USA Land Systems, who mentioned that the company has an order for nine XM1776 units, and another nine will be ordered under a separate contract. The agreement itself was purportedly signed on 24 September; however, there is no confirmation from the American side. This information was later confirmed by Prof. Robert Czulda in his report from the AUSA 2026 trade fair.

Among the reasons for increasing the prototype order is the desire to accelerate military testing and enhance its credibility through a larger sample size of tested vehicles. The value of the contract for the additional K9MH units and their delivery schedule remains unknown.

Prototype of the K9 Mobile Howitzer (K9MH) wheeled self-propelled howitzer based on the third-generation Tatra Force chassis.

Photo. Hanwha Aerospace

K9MH self-propelled howitzer

The K9MH (Mobile Howitzer) is a South Korean 155 mm self-propelled howitzer based on the turret system of the K9A2, mounted on a wheeled chassis. The first information regarding this system appeared in 2024. The primary armament is identical to the tracked variant, consisting of the 155 mm CN98 gun-howitzer with a 52-calibre rifled barrel (approx. 8 metres). Using a High-Explosive Base Bleed (HE-BB) projectile, the range is 40 km, while with special long-range ammunition, this value can exceed 50 km.

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The system is served by an autoloader, allowing for a rate of fire of 6–9 rounds per minute. The ammunition capacity is expected to be 30 projectiles and 192 modular charge systems. The K9MH is operated by two or three soldiers. Several types of 8x8 trucks can serve as the chassis, including the Tatra Force, Mack M917A3, or Doosan.