WIADOMOŚCI East Front News #121: Russian drone and missiles hit Poland Aleksander Olech, Patryk Jagnieża Photo. Defence24 East Front News is a weekly newsletter summarising the past week’s most important events concerning security and the situation in the Central and Eastern Europe region. It includes original opinions and comments, along with key news items significant from a Polish perspective. If you would like to receive this newsletter, please sign up by clicking HERE .







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Suspected drone or missile hits Poland. Explosion reported near Ukrainian border

A suspected missile or armed drone struck or exploded over Polish territory on the morning of 20 November near Chmielek in Biłgoraj County. Polish military authorities immediately began investigating another possible violation of national airspace.

The incident occurred during a major Russian attack on Ukraine and shortly after talks between Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Strengthening Ukrainian air defence is increasingly directly connected with protecting NATO territory as well.

Author: Aleksander Olech

See also Suspected drone or missile hits Poland. Explosion reported near Ukrainian border

Rockets and a drone. Several Russian objects entered Poland

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed that three Russian objects crossed into Poland during the massive attack on Ukraine: two missiles and a jet-powered drone.

A Kh-101 missile fell near Nowy Lipowiec, another missile was found near Mołodycz, while a drone came down near Rudnik nad Sanem. Poland now intends to request additional NATO assets for Operation Eastern Sentry.

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Author: Patryk Jagnieża

See also Rockets and a drone. Several Russian objects entered Poland

Trump, Putin and Xi make no breakthrough on Ukraine. Russian leader defends the Yalta agreements

Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping held around 90 minutes of talks in Shenzhen but failed to reach an agreement on ending the war in Ukraine. The meeting nevertheless produced a joint declaration rejecting nuclear war.

One of the most striking moments came when Putin defended the legacy of the Yalta agreements and asked: „What was wrong with Yalta?” His remarks are particularly significant for Central and Eastern European countries that remember the consequences of great powers deciding the region’s future over their heads.

Author: Bartłomiej Wypartowicz

Why does Poland need Tomahawks? To deter Russia

Poland should continue efforts to acquire Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range exceeding 1,000 kilometres. Such weapons could provide Warsaw with one of its most powerful conventional deterrence capabilities against Russia.

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Land-based Tomahawks would allow Poland to threaten military bases, arms factories, logistics hubs and other critical targets deep inside Russian territory. Their mobility and range would significantly complicate Moscow’s planning for any potential conflict with NATO.

Author: Maksymilian Dura

See also Why does Poland need Tomahawks? To deter Russia

French troops secretly operating in Ukraine? Poland at the centre of Mission Volia

French military personnel have reportedly been operating inside Ukraine since at least summer 2026 under a confidential mission known as Volia. Their role reportedly includes training Ukrainian troops and maintaining French-supplied equipment.

The Polish dimension is particularly important. An official French training mission in Poland has allegedly provided cover for personnel travelling onwards to Ukraine, again demonstrating Poland’s central role as Kyiv’s principal military training and logistics hub.

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Author: Aleksander Olech

See also French troops secretly operating in Ukraine? Poland at the centre of Mission Volia

Russia could unleash 6,500 jet-powered Shaheds a month. Ukraine sounds an alarm

Ukraine warns that Russia could launch as many as 6,500 jet-powered Shahed drones during November alone. That would represent an enormous increase compared with the approximately 530 such drones used in August.

The acceleration comes as Moscow intensifies pressure on Ukrainian energy infrastructure ahead of winter. The scale of production could place growing pressure on Ukraine’s interceptor stocks and air-defence network.

Author: Artur Marciniak

Ukraine reveals details of the attack on the Crimean Bridge. Several weapons used in the strike

Ukraine has revealed that its latest strike on the Crimean Bridge was the final stage of a weeks-long operation aimed first at degrading Russian air defence, electronic warfare and radar systems.

The final attack used a combination of Neptune missiles and several Ukrainian drone and missile systems, including Flamingo, Ruta and Palanytsia. The operation shows Kyiv’s growing ability to combine multiple domestically produced weapons against a heavily defended target.

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Author: Jakub Radaszkiewicz

See also Ukraine reveals details of the attack on the Crimean Bridge. Several weapons used in the strike

The US will limit troop reduction in Europe. Less than expected

Washington is reportedly considering withdrawing only around 5,000 American troops from Europe rather than the 25,000 initially feared by European allies.

At the same time, the United States could reinforce NATO’s eastern flank. Discussions over an additional permanent American base in Poland continue, while Donald Trump is expected to receive recommendations concerning the future US force posture in Europe.

Author: Artur Marciniak

See also The US will limit troop reduction in Europe. Less than expected

Sweden exercises with French nuclear forces. Who is next?

French Rafales from the Strategic Air Forces and Swedish Gripens have conducted their first bilateral exercise under France’s forward nuclear deterrence initiative. Exercise Excalibur took place in northern Sweden from 16 to 18 November.

Sweden has now trained both within NATO’s nuclear framework and directly alongside French nuclear forces. Poland is among ten European countries cooperating with Paris as France seeks to give its deterrent a stronger European dimension.

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Author: Aleksander Olech

Zelenskyy hits out at Trump after his meeting with Putin. "This is a huge mistake"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised Donald Trump for discussing Ukraine with Vladimir Putin without Ukrainian representatives at the table. He argued that great powers cannot decide another country’s future without its participation.

The Ukrainian president also said that coordinated pressure from the United States and China would be sufficient to force Putin towards ending the war. Kyiv continues to insist that the first step must be a ceasefire.

Author: Mateusz Saweczko

Drones with a range of over 1,000 km for Ukraine. New package from London

The United Kingdom will supply Ukraine with more than 1,000 long-range attack drones under a new £260 million military assistance package. Some of the systems will be capable of striking targets more than 1,000 kilometres away.

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London is simultaneously delivering over 1,000 short-range air-defence missiles and more than a dozen radars. Together, the two packages are worth approximately £500 million and are intended to strengthen Ukrainian capabilities during the winter.

Author: Adam Świerkowski

Russia has received another batch of Su-34 bombers

Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation has delivered another batch of Su-34 fighter-bombers to the Russian military. It is the third publicly announced delivery of the aircraft in 2026.

Moscow continues trying to replace aviation losses while maintaining production during the war. The manufacturer did not disclose the number of aircraft included in the latest batch.

Author: Bartłomiej Wypartowicz

See also Russia has received another batch of Su-34 bombers

Germany moves to shield Ukraine aid. Berlin prepares for a potential Le Pen victory in France

Germany wants to create mechanisms protecting future EU financial support for Ukraine from political changes in major European countries, particularly a possible Marine Le Pen victory in France.

Berlin is pushing for greater flexibility in the EU’s next seven-year budget so that additional financing for Kyiv could be raised without requiring unanimous approval for every new package.

See also Germany moves to shield Ukraine aid. Berlin prepares for a potential Le Pen victory in France

The Netherlands joins the European CAVS programme

The Netherlands has joined the multinational Common Armoured Vehicle System programme centred on the Finnish Patria 6x6 armoured personnel carrier. Amsterdam became the eighth participating country after signing the technical arrangement at the NEDS defence exhibition.

The programme allows countries to pool requirements, reduce procurement and operating costs and improve interoperability. Patria 6x6 vehicles are already used by Finland, Latvia, Denmark, Ukraine and Sweden, with Germany and Norway also due to introduce them.

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Author: Adam Świerkowski

Drone warfare: The unregulated face of conflict

Drone warfare is spreading rapidly across conflicts from Ukraine to Sudan, but regulation and counter-drone capabilities are struggling to keep pace. Cheap and accessible unmanned systems allow both states and non-state actors to conduct reconnaissance and strikes at relatively low cost.

The challenge is particularly serious in Africa, where governments often remain dependent on foreign technology while terrorist and armed groups are increasingly gaining access to drones. The result is a widening gap between the speed of technological adoption and the ability of governments to regulate or counter these systems.