WIADOMOŚCI Germany moves to shield Ukraine aid. Berlin prepares for a potential Le Pen victory in France Defence24 com Marine Le Pen

Photo. Marine Le Pen / Facebook Germany wants to safeguard EU financial aid for Ukraine against a possible far-right takeover of power in France by Marine Le Pen, Politico reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.







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A senior EU official, speaking to Politico anonymously, said that “financing (support for) Ukraine is posing greater problems than ever before”. In their view, it will become even more difficult if Le Pen, the candidate of the far-right National Rally (RN), wins the presidential election, the first round of which is scheduled for April. According to current polls, the politician is the clear favourite.

The EU official told the outlet that Germany wants to give EU institutions financial flexibility under the seven-year EU budget currently being negotiated for 2028–2034, enabling them to raise additional funds for Ukraine beyond the €100 billion already proposed by the European Commission. This would mean that member states would not have to commit in advance to large expenditures, which would require difficult political negotiations.

Berlin’s plan to include such a provision in the next budget requires the support of all EU countries, Politico noted. If Germany secures that support, subsequent decisions on raising funds would require only a qualified majority (the agreement of at least 55 per cent of member states, whose populations together make up at least 65 per cent of the EU’s population). The outlet said Germany’s proposal is likely to face opposition from Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary, which have already said they want to be excluded from future loans to Ukraine.

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On the other hand, Politico noted, Chancellor Friedrich Merz will seek to use his country’s status as the EU budget’s biggest contributor to push his plan through. In November, he threatened not to support the EU’s common budget proposal unless all member states committed to supporting Ukraine. Politico observed that this threat is aimed directly at countries opposed to financial support for Ukraine, since the absence of German contributions to the budget would lead to cuts in EU funding for regional development, of which those countries are beneficiaries.

From Germany’s perspective, the need to harmonise EU support for Ukraine is all the more crucial because Merz wants the EU budget to cover more than €40 billion in interest on loans already granted to Kyiv, Politico reported, citing figures provided by a European Commission official. The outlet added that paying this interest alone would consume a significant portion of the €100 billion for Ukraine that the Commission wants to include in the next EU budget. That would mean the EU would have to negotiate further financial aid packages for Kyiv.