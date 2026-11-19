WIADOMOŚCI Drones with a range of over 1,000 km for Ukraine. New package from London AM Artur Marciniak Photo. Cpl Steve Bain ABIPP/RAF The United Kingdom has announced that it will provide Ukraine with more than 1,000 long-range attack drones. Some will be capable of striking targets over 1,000 km away. The new support package is worth £260 million.







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The announcement was made by the office of the British Prime Minister on 18 November, ahead of Thursday’s scheduled meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin.

1,000 advanced air defence missiles. Over a dozen air defence radars. We're delivering a £240 million package to strengthen Ukraine's air defences and help defend against Russia's relentless attacks this winter. https://t.co/v9ZcGh0Pmf — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 17, 2026

According to the British Government, the weapons being supplied will include unmanned aircraft capable of carrying heavy warheads. Their range will allow them to strike military sites far from the front line, including weapons manufacturing facilities.

London has not disclosed the types of drones due to be delivered or the detailed timetable for supplying the equipment.

See also Ukraine to receive billions for defence in new European Commission package

The package will also include maritime, reconnaissance and logistics drones. The logistics drones are intended to help supply Ukrainian units with items such as blood and medical equipment. According to the British Government, more than 80 per cent of the value of the orders will be spent in the United Kingdom.

The new assistance supplements the £240 million package announced on 17 November to strengthen Ukraine’s air defences. It includes more than 1,000 short-range anti-aircraft missiles with launchers, as well as over 12 radars designed to detect airborne threats.

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Deliveries of the air-defence equipment are due to begin in mid-December. The two packages are worth a total of £500 million and form part of the United Kingdom’s support for Ukraine over the winter.