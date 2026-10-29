WIADOMOŚCI Mig-29 jets for Ukraine. Poland made the decision Patryk Jagnieża Polish Mig-29

Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl In the near future, Poland will transfer two MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine. The service life of one of the machines has ended, while the second aircraft is still being utilised.







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The information was provided to „Rzeczpospolita” by Lieutenant General (Retd.) Dariusz Łukowski, Director of the Strategy and Defence Planning Department at the Polish Ministry of National Defence. While the specific date for the transfer of the machines has not been confirmed, it is expected to take place shortly.

It is worth noting that the operational lifespan of one of the MiGs has expired. The second remains operational and continues to perform flight missions.

The aircraft will be only one part of the aid package that Poland will provide to Ukraine. Kyiv is also set to receive air defence assets. Representatives of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence reported that the value of the Polish package could reach €50 million. Aside from the MiGs, however, no information was provided regarding exactly what specific equipment is to be transferred.

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