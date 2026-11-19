WIADOMOŚCI Musk accuses Zelenskyy of lying over Starshield. Claims US orchestrated Yanukovych’s ouster Defence24 com Photo. By Gage Skidmore - https://www.flickr.com/photos/gageskidmore/54820097838/, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons The head of SpaceX, Elon Musk, said on Wednesday that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to use Starlink’s civilian network, rather than its military version, Starshield, for offensive operations. He accused Zelenskyy of lying and the US authorities of overthrowing Viktor Yanukovych in 2014.







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Musk spoke publicly for the first time about the introduction of new restrictions on SpaceX’s satellite network during an interview at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit. According to Ukrainian officials, restrictions on the Starshield military network have been in place for more than a week in occupied Ukrainian territory and near the front line. This is intended to make it harder for the Ukrainian military to strike Russian positions. In Wednesday’s interview, Musk accused Volodymyr Zelenskyy of lying about the matter, claiming that Ukraine wants to force him to change the rules governing Starlink — a commercial service — rather than Starshield, so that he would allow it to be used for offensive military operations.

See also Starshield restricted again for Ukraine, Zelensky warns

“These are rules that have been in place from the beginning, for years. You know, people are pressuring me to change them, but I’m not changing them,” he said. Musk claimed that he was the person who had done the most for Ukraine and that, if he switched off Starlink, the entire Ukrainian front would “collapse immediately.” Insisting that he was not pro-Russian, he nevertheless said he had moral reservations about the war and that there was too much of a narrative that “Ukraine is good and Russia is bad.” “That’s an awful position,” he said. Although he noted that Russia was the aggressor “in terms of the invasion,” he also maintained that it was true that the United States had overthrown Ukraine’s “democratically elected, pro-Russian president.” He was referring to Viktor Yanukovych, who fled to Russia amid the Euromaidan protests.

“This is an offensive operation, and it would not have happened without the help of the US State Department and other agencies,” he argued. Musk has repeatedly echoed Russian-promoted narratives about the war and suggested that Ukraine wants to prolong it. In Wednesday’s interview, Musk also addressed a range of other political issues, including his record spending of almost half a billion dollars on the Republicans’ failed campaign in November’s congressional elections. The billionaire claimed that he was not really part of the MAGA movement, did not actually know what it meant and felt “a bit stupid” about his spending. He also insisted that his political views were moderate and that he could see good things in both parties.

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