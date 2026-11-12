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Starshield restricted again for Ukraine, Zelensky warns
Ukrainian troops are recording serious disruptions in the operation of the Starshield military satellite communication system; this hinders the fight against Russian jet drones and makes it easier for the Kremlin to kill civilians, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Thursday.
„Our units, unfortunately, have been noticing serious disruptions in the operation of the Starshield system over the territory of Ukraine for several days now, along the entire front line and in the temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine,” the head of state reported.
He explained that this concerns a systemic speed limit in the Starshield system of up to 161 km/h (100 miles per hour). „Ukrainian military personnel have already checked the circumstances of this matter and determined that it is a systemic speed limit rather than accidental errors,” Zelenskyy emphasised.
The President noted that the speed restriction on Starshield, which is the military counterpart of Starlink, creates difficulties in intercepting Russian jet drones.
„Unfortunately, strikes have already occurred because the means used to shoot down these drones do not reach sufficient speed and cannot keep up with their interception. Regrettably, this makes it easier for the Russians to kill more Ukrainians and carry out more precision strikes against Ukraine. We are trying to clarify all circumstances with the American side,” Zelenskyy stated on social media.
Received briefings from Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yevhenii Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi. Unfortunately, our units have been recording significant disruptions to Starshield’s operations over the territory of Ukraine for several days now – along the entire front line and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Specifically, systematic speed restrictions are being imposed on Starshield, limiting it to 161 kilometers per hour (100 miles per hour). The Ukrainian military have already investigated the circumstances, and these are not random errors but systematic speed restrictions. For us, this primarily means a significant complication in intercepting Russian jet-powered drones. Unfortunately, there have already been strikes that got through because our interception systems cannot reach sufficient speeds and are unable to intercept in time. Unfortunately, this is helping the Russians kill more Ukrainians and carry out more accurate strikes against Ukraine. We are trying to establish all the circumstances with the American side.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 12, 2026
In the first half of October, Ukraine warned that the connection with Starlink terminals was disappearing while moving at speeds above 160 km/h, whereas Russian drones reach speeds of approximately 320-380 km/h. At the time, Ukrainian authorities reported that the restrictions prevented certain military operations from being carried out, including the combatting of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles.
On 25 October, Zelenskyy announced that the system had begun operating again at a speed of 420 km/h, following previous restrictions on its functionality; the transmission of intelligence data, which warns of ballistic attacks on Ukraine, was also restored.
Source: PAP/Space24.pl