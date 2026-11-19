- WIADOMOŚCI
Russia replenishes its losses. New Su-57s delivered to the military
The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) have received a new batch of fifth-generation Su-57 fighter aircraft.
The delivery was announced by Rostec, a state-owned conglomerate bringing together companies involved in Russia’s defence industry. The exact number of aircraft was not disclosed; they were described as a “batch”. This usually means between two and four aircraft. It is the third batch of this type delivered in 2026. Earlier deliveries took place in February and September. The aircraft are said to feature upgraded onboard systems and weapons compared with previous deliveries.
To date, around 40 Su-57s have been produced, including prototypes and low-rate production aircraft. Several aircraft—at least three—have been lost in accidents and Ukrainian attacks.
The Su-57 is a multirole fifth-generation fighter with a reduced radar cross-section. It is intended to rival Western-made fifth-generation aircraft, including the F-35 and F-22. Compared with its Western counterparts, it places greater emphasis on manoeuvrability and multirole capability than on minimising its radar signature. The aircraft is intended to gain air superiority, strike ground and maritime targets, and operate alongside drones.
The programme began in the late 1990s as a cheaper, more practical alternative to earlier projects such as the MiG 1.44. The T-50 prototype made its first flight on 29 January 2010. The official Su-57 designation was adopted in 2017, and the first production aircraft entered service with the Russian Aerospace Forces around 2020. In 2019, Russia’s Ministry of Defence signed a contract for 76 production Su-57s for the Aerospace Forces, with delivery scheduled for around 2027–2028. They are intended to equip three air regiments. Algeria has also decided to purchase the Su-57. The country is reported to have ordered 12–14 aircraft, with the first two delivered in late 2025.