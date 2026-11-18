WIADOMOŚCI Russia has received another batch of Su-34 bombers Bartłomiej Wypartowicz Photo. mil.ru Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has delivered another batch of Su-34 fighter-bombers to the Ministry of Defence. This is the third publicly announced delivery of aircraft of this type in 2026. The corporation has not disclosed how many aircraft were delivered to the military.







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The delivery was announced on 17 November. According to UAC, the aircraft underwent factory ground and flight tests before being sent to their units. Previous deliveries of Su-34s were announced on 9 July and 7 October.

UAC Director General Vadim Badeha said the corporation’s plants were continuing to modernise combat aircraft, including fighter-bombers. The work is intended to take into account experience gained from using these aircraft in the war against Ukraine. The corporation’s announcement did not specify what changes had been made to the aircraft delivered.

The Su-34 is the main carrier of Russian aerial bombs fitted with UMPK glide and correction modules. Russia uses these bombs extensively in attacks on Ukrainian towns and villages. On 2 November, Su-34s dropped FAB-3000 bombs on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. One of the targets hit was the Dzherelo Gymnasium. The air raids on the town killed 72 people. In October alone, Russia lost at least seven Su-34s, and two more aircraft were damaged.

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From prototype to an order for 92 aircraft

The Su-34 was developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau on the basis of the Su-27. It differs from its fighter predecessor in, among other things, its wide forward fuselage, where the two crew members sit side by side. The prototype made its maiden flight in 1990, while the country was still the Soviet Union. The aircraft was officially adopted by the Russian Air Force in 2014, nearly a quarter of a century after its first flight.

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Serial production began at the Valery Chkalov Aviation Plant in Novosibirsk. The first order, placed in 2006, covered five aircraft. In 2008, the Ministry of Defence ordered 32 more Su-34s, and in 2012 it signed a contract for 92 aircraft. It was this largest order that was intended to enable the replacement of a significant part of the Su-24 front-line bomber fleet. The final two aircraft under the 2012 contract were delivered to the military in July 2020. In total, the Russian Air Force received 129 Su-34s under the three orders.