WIADOMOŚCI Another dark chapter for Russian aviation. A bomber added to the list Mariusz Marszałkowski Su-34 aircraft

Photo. mil.ru During the attack on the Lipetsk military airfield, the Russians reportedly lost another Su-34 frontline bomber. The aircraft was allegedly damaged as a result of a UAV explosion.







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The attack on the Lipetsk-2 airbase occurred on the night of 13 November. Ukrainian drones struck the air traffic control tower and airfield infrastructure. The attack and its consequences were reported by the usually well-informed Telegram channel Dosye Shpiona.

See also A black month for Russian military aviation: Losses approach record levels

The Su-34 bomber was reportedly inside a maintenance hangar during the strike, which was also targeted. As a result of the drone hit, shrapnel damaged the aircraft’s fuselage and injured two soldiers responsible for aircraft maintenance. While the extent of the damage is unknown, fuselage damage typically results in the machine being sidelined for a long period, and often leads to it being written off from the inventory entirely.

The Lipetsk base is home to the 968th Mixed Aviation Regiment, which is equipped with both Su-34 bombers and Su-35 fighters.

The damage to the Su-34 is another episode in a “black period” for Russian aviation in recent months. According to data compiled from reports by the Ukrainian General Staff, as well as accounts from Russian war correspondents, between September and mid-November, the Russian Air Force lost 40 aircraft either temporarily or permanently, of which 28 were reportedly completely destroyed. Some were attacked at airfields, some were shot down by their own air defence, and others were destroyed or damaged in various incidents.

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However, the figure of 40 lost aircraft remains unconfirmed. Most of the losses have not been captured in photographs, and reports of varying reliability originate from Russian sources linked to the Russian armed forces. Some of the losses may also be the result of Ukrainian strikes on aircraft that were decommissioned long ago.

Nevertheless, there is no doubt that the losses include modern machines – such as the Su-57, Su-34, or Su-30/35, as well as Ka-52 or Mi-28 helicopters.