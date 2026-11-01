WIADOMOŚCI A big loss for Russian aviation. A '5th generation' fighter jet burned down Maciej Szopa Photo. Rulexip/CC-SA-3.0 A satellite photograph of the Russian base in Akhtubinsk in the Astrakhan Oblast has appeared online. It shows the burnt wreckage of a „next-generation” Su-57 fighter jet.







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The aircraft wreckage was identified by the author of the ABSreliable profile on X, which specialises in viewing and interpreting satellite imagery.

The photograph shows a burnt-out fighter wreck on a grassy surface within the base grounds. The damage is so extensive that it is difficult to definitively determine the type of the lost machine, although the colouring and the shape of the rear fuselage may indicate an Su-57. This is particularly likely given that Su-57s are stationed in Akhtubinsk and have even been targeted there by Ukrainian drones. In June 2024, one or two aircraft of this type were damaged there. Furthermore, Akhtubinsk was attacked this spring with no visible effects, though according to some commentators, two Su-57s were completely destroyed at that time.

On October 29, 2026, at the Akhtubinsk air base, due to an abnormal situation during engine startup, a Russian fifth-generation multirole fighter Su-57 caught fire (and burned down completely 😎) #SU57 #fighterjet #Aviation #aviationnews #Ukrainerussiawar https://t.co/T9tyo3RhV4 — Absolutely reliable source (@absreliable) October 30, 2026

Apparently, the aircraft veered off the taxiway, causing the surrounding grass to catch fire. According to reports, the cause was an engine fire during taxiing, which allegedly occurred on 29 October this year. As of now, Russian sources have not confirmed the incident; however, such accidents are usually classified, and it is only through luck that a satellite managed to capture the image before the „mess” was cleared up.

If this report is confirmed, it will mean that Russia has lost as many as 11 newer-generation aircraft (manufactured after 2010) during October alone. Eight of them fell victim to Ukrainian strikes on airfields (7 Su-34s, 1 Su-35), and three were lost as a result of accidents (2 Su-30s, 1 Su-57). These losses are comparable to the total Russian losses incurred between January and September of this year.

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