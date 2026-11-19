WIADOMOŚCI A Ukrainian oligarch lost his fortune in Paris. Millions of dollars are at stake Mateusz Saweczko Photo. Moonik / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/) In early November, at the request of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office, French authorities seized the luxurious Hôtel de Jarnac in Paris, owned by Ukrainian oligarch Kostiantyn Zhevago. The property is worth more than $40 million.







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Ukrainian oligarch’s property seized

On Wednesday, 18 November, AFP reported the seizure of the luxury residence, Hôtel de Jarnac, in Paris’s prestigious 7th arrondissement. The property is estimated to be worth more than $40 million. It was seized on 9 November at the request of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office.

Located near Les Invalides, the historic 18th-century mansion, Hôtel de Jarnac, has an outdoor swimming pool and is owned by Ukrainian oligarch Kostiantyn Zhevago. He bought the property in 2022 for €35 million.

Zhevago wanted in Ukraine

Kostiantyn Zhevago is a 52-year-old Ukrainian oligarch, former MP and one of Ukraine’s wealthiest people. Forbes estimated his fortune at $1.2 billion in 2026. Ukrainian authorities suspect him of embezzling $113 million from the Finance and Credit Bank and laundering money through offshore companies, registered mainly in Cyprus, the Netherlands and the UK.

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