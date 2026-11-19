WIADOMOŚCI Israel has moved beyond the demarcation line. Tanks in central Gaza Bartłomiej Wypartowicz Photo. Israel Defense Forces / Flickr The Israeli armed forces have launched a ground operation in the central Gaza Strip, crossing the “yellow line” that separates areas controlled by the Israeli army from those under Hamas control. Tanks and other armoured vehicles entered the area around the Al-Bureij and Nuseirat camps. Residents are leaving the areas at risk.







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The Israeli military confirmed that it was operating west of the demarcation line. According to its statement, the operation is targeting Hamas infrastructure and is intended to eliminate threats to Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip. Officers from Israel’s Shin Bet security service are also involved.

COGAT, the Israeli body responsible for coordinating civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories, called on residents to leave three sectors marked on the military map as 660, 661 and 666. It also urged them not to return to the area of operations until an official announcement that the operation had ended. The warnings also apply to humanitarian organisations.

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Military operations have led to the closure of a local stretch of Salah al-Din Road, one of the Gaza Strip’s main north–south routes. Witnesses said Israeli tanks had appeared on and near the road.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that armoured vehicles had advanced several dozen metres west of the road, north-east of Nuseirat. They were accompanied by military bulldozers, which were levelling the ground and building earth barriers. The agency also reported artillery fire, shooting and the presence of drones.

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The operation triggered another wave of displacement. Families left their homes, tents and temporary shelters, taking their most essential belongings with them. According to WAFA, some residents headed to western Nuseirat. The Anadolu Agency, citing a medical source at Al-Awda Hospital, reported that one Palestinian had been killed and several injured when a drone struck the Al-Mughraqa area.

Hamas condemned the Israeli operation, calling it a breach of the ceasefire and a dangerous escalation. The truce, negotiated with the involvement of the United States, has been in force since October 2025. Residents quoted by Reuters said this was the first time Israeli tanks had crossed the “yellow line” in this area since the truce was agreed.

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