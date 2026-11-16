WIADOMOŚCI The US will limit troop reduction in Europe. Less than expected AM Artur Marciniak Photo. US Army The reduction of US military presence in Europe will be significantly smaller than European allies initially feared – Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter. Instead of up to 25,000 troops, approximately 5,000 may be withdrawn from the continent. At the same time, NATO’s eastern flank is to be reinforced.







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According to the agency, European officials had previously feared that Donald Trump’s administration would decide on a reduction of US forces in Europe reaching 25,000 soldiers. However, a much smaller scope of changes is currently more likely. One of Bloomberg’s sources indicated that the total reduction could amount to approximately 5,000 military personnel. Washington’s change in approach was reportedly influenced by a positive assessment of increased defence spending by European NATO countries.

The changes are expected to most significantly affect the American contingent in Germany, where the highest number of US troops in Europe is stationed. At the same time, NATO’s eastern flank is to be reinforced. Countries bordering Russia would reportedly participate in covering part of the costs associated with shifting American forces.

The Pentagon has also recognised the importance of European bases and troops deployed on the continent for the execution of American operations in other regions of the world. Their capabilities have proved particularly significant in the context of the ongoing war with Iran. US forces utilise European military infrastructure and the ability to fly through allies’ airspace.

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Limited changes in troop deployment were also suggested in early November by the US Ambassador to NATO, Matt Whitaker. “We have a lot of assets here that are exactly where we want them,” he said, referring to potential reductions. He added that he does not expect “anything big.”

The final decision regarding the deployment of US forces lies with President Donald Trump. Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Elbridge Colby is to present a formal report containing proposed changes to Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth. In September, General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe and head of US European Command (EUCOM), presented his own options for future troop deployment to Colby’s team.

What about the permanent US military base in Poland?

In recent weeks, European officials have received varying information regarding the completion date of the review of the US military presence. On Thursday, 12 November, Polish Deputy Minister of National Defence Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka announced that the analysis identified the need to establish a permanent US military base in Poland.

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As she reported, during a visit to the Pentagon, the Polish delegation was told that Donald Trump might review the document on 3 or 4 December. According to information provided to PAP by European officials, the possible timeframe for announcing the results of the review includes 3–6 or 7 December.

As early as 2025, the US Congress passed laws limiting the possibility of unilaterally reducing the number of American forces in Europe. The Pentagon cannot lower their strength below 76,000 soldiers, close bases, or withdraw specific equipment without consulting allies and conducting a detailed risk assessment.

Reports of a possible strengthening of the eastern flank appear following declarations by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker regarding Poland. In a conversation with Aleksander Olech for Defence24, the diplomat indicated that Donald Trump had announced the deployment of additional troops to our country, and the administration intends to pursue this course.

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Whitaker noted, however, that the details of the deployment remain to be determined. Further information regarding the US military presence in Poland is to be presented after the completion of the force review in Europe.

The declaration does not yet determine the number of additional troops, the date of their arrival, or the establishment of a new permanent base. However, an increase in the American presence in Poland could accompany a reduction in the total number of US forces on the continent.