WIADOMOŚCI US defence companies enter Poland. Are they concerned about competition from Europe? Aleksander Olech Photo. Defence24 American defence companies will invest in Poland, while cooperation between Warsaw and Washington is set to extend beyond further arms purchases. This was confirmed by Matthew G. Whitaker, the United States Permanent Representative to NATO, in an interview with Dr Aleksander Olech for Defence24. Representatives of 90 American companies are coming to Poland. Could growing competition from Europe and the EU’s SAFE programme accelerate US investment in Poland?







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The American delegation’s visit to Warsaw aims to strengthen industrial cooperation, expand weapons production and identify new investment opportunities. Whitaker confirmed that American companies will invest in Poland. He also encouraged Polish businesses to enter the US market, emphasising Washington’s openness to industrial cooperation in both directions.

The interview addressed the future of joint weapons production, technology transfer and opportunities to increase the involvement of Polish companies in American defence programmes. The discussion covered Abrams tanks, F-35 fighter jets, Patriot and HIMARS systems, Apache helicopters, cooperation on Barracuda missiles, potential PAC-3 missile production and the development of counter-drone systems.

Another important topic was the growing competition between the American and European defence industries. The EU’s SAFE programme, providing €150 billion in loans for defence investment, introduces new conditions for competition in the European market. Are American defence companies concerned about losing a share of European contracts? Could increased investment and production in Poland be their response to the growing position of European arms manufacturers?

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