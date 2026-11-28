WIADOMOŚCI

KOMENTARZ Russian „dogs of war” on the run. They fled to Poland and must return home Photo . Warmińsko-Mazurski Oddział Straży Granicznej A border meeting procedure will be carried out on Friday at the Polish-Russian border crossing in Grzechotki. During the meeting, border guards will return two mutts to Russia that had escaped from their homes and were found in Poland.









The spokeswoman for the Warmian-Masurian Border Guard, Lt Col Mirosława Aleksandrowicz, reported that the method of handing over livestock that has escaped to the other side of the border is regulated by an international agreement between Poland and Russia. “The dogs will be returned because they have Russian microchips,” Lt Col Aleksandrowicz emphasised.

Two mid-calf height mutts, one grey and the other reddish, were spotted two weeks ago at the Polish-Russian border crossing in Grzechotki, in the Braniewo municipality.

“The Border Guard informed us that two dogs had been wandering around the crossing for several hours, so my employees went there and caught them. We immediately posted an announcement on the municipality’s social media that we were looking for their owners or someone to take care of them, but no one came forward,” said Jakub Bornus, the Mayor of the Braniewo municipality.

Since the Braniewo municipality has a contract for transferring homeless animals with a shelter in Tczew, it was decided that the dogs would spend the weekend in the municipal cages. Food and leashes were bought for them.

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“The dogs are gentle, cheerful, and play with everyone,” said Mayor Bornus, who did not hand the dogs over to the shelter in Tczew after the weekend because he first called a veterinarian, in accordance with procedures. The vet examined the dogs and, besides noting the mutts’ good health, found that they have Russian microchips.

“In this situation, we had to notify the Border Guard to initiate a border meeting with the Russians and return these dogs to them. Since they have microchips, it means they have a home and that someone is waiting for them,” said the Mayor of Braniewo, who did not expect a row to break out before the dogs were handed over at the border.

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“Several ladies, declaring themselves animal lovers, decided that these dogs could not be returned to the Russians. They started doing everything they could to keep them. They did not prove in any way that they were the owners, so in accordance with the international agreement, the dogs are returning to Russia today. We do not need ‘little green men’ coming for these dogs,” said Bornus. He admitted he told the same thing to the activists who campaigned online against returning the dogs to Russia.

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“Animals crossing the border is a normal occurrence for us. In the past, when relations between our countries were much better, farmers would sometimes drive a horse or a cow across the border themselves. Now there is a live wire along the Russian side of the border, so we hand over all animals according to the procedure of calling a border meeting. And these are times when one must follow procedures to the letter,” said Bornus.

In the Braniewo municipality, the handover of animals at the border takes place once or twice a year. Most recently, the Polish side returned a horse to the Russians. “As luck would have it, the horse entered the meadow of a gentleman who also raised horses. The Polish breeder put a bridle on the Russian horse, fed it, and handed it over to the Border Guard,” the mayor highlighted.

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The Border Guard also remembers that years ago a herd of cows escaped from Poland to Russia. The Russians returned them.