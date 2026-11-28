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KOMENTARZ Russia is hunting for agents on Discord with promises of easy money Rosja oferuje do 3 tys. dolarów za jedną akcję. Ogłoszenia krążą na Discordzie.

Photo . CyberDefence24/Canva Russian intelligence services are active on Discord, where they are conducting recruitment for sabotage tasks in Europe – warns Ukrainian military intelligence. The primary targets are individuals in difficult financial situations. There are reports of millions of advertisements circulating on this well-known platform.









Discord, a platform for text, voice, and video communication that is particularly popular among gamers, is also being utilised by special services. It appears that it allows them to reach susceptible individuals and involve them in, for example, sabotage operations.

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Russian services are searching for agents

An example of this is the Russian special services, which are looking for new ways to recruit agents, including so-called “disposable” agents, in European Union countries.

They are resorting to – at first glance – unusual methods, which is linked to the tightening of Western actions. This refers to, for instance, further sanctions, political pressure on platforms, and diplomatic pressure.

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Russia is trying not only to maintain but also to actually expand its network in Europe, despite numerous – from its perspective – challenges and restrictions.

The Kremlin aims to reach individuals susceptible to Eastern influence who can be involved in espionage and sabotage actions, for example, in Central and Eastern Europe.

Russia is active on Discord. Advertisements numbering in the millions

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (HUR), Russian services are using Discord for this purpose, alongside Telegram and WhatsApp.

HUR indicates that since the beginning of the year, over 20 million “job” advertisements have appeared on this popular platform. These promoted offers guaranteed quick and easy earnings for performing simple tasks.

Analysis revealed that the majority of them were shared from one-time accounts registered using numbers from India, Iran, and the Middle East.

The recipients were also not accidental. The advertisements were primarily intended to entice young people aged 18-25 in difficult financial situations, as well as refugees.