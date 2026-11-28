WIADOMOŚCI Turkish Peace Eagle patrols Poland’s eastern border Allied early warning aircraft patrolling the eastern part of Poland is not a new occurrence. The most recent example of such operations was a mission by a Turkish AWACS.









On Thursday evening, a Boeing E-7T Peace Eagle (also known as the Boeing 737 AEW&C) belonging to the Turkish Air Force conducted operations near Poland’s eastern border. After at least several dozen minutes in Polish airspace, the aircraft headed south towards Romania.

See also AWACS for Poland. NATO responds to Russian provocations

Further assistance on NATO's eastern flank

The activity of the Turkish air force on NATO’s eastern flank is not a novelty. Last year, an aircraft of this type operated over Lithuania, among other locations. Its presence in the region was then a response to numerous violations of Baltic states« airspace by Russia in September.

The Turkish Boeing 737 AEW&C, known as Peace Eagle (Turkish: Barış Kartalı), is equipped with an airborne early warning and control system. This allows for the detection of low-flying drones and other objects invisible to ground-based radars.

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