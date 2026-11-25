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ANALIZA France plans to increase intelligence funding by more than €300 million Adam Jawor Patrouille de France na Alpha Jet. Fot. Mirosław Mróz France plans a substantial increase in funding for its intelligence services in 2027. The largest rise concerns the foreign intelligence agency DGSE, partly driven by the construction of its new headquarters and investment in technical capabilities. A similar trend can be seen in other NATO countries.







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France’s draft 2027 budget provides for an increase of almost €310 million across six examined budget lines relating to intelligence services. The largest rise — €187.3 million — is in the line covering DGSE’s non-pay expenditure. The government plans to fund the next stage of the construction of its headquarters in Vincennes and the development of tools for collecting and analysing data. The reported increase also reflects the transfer of funding for technologies used by several agencies into the defence budget.

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How much would DGSE funding increase?

Payment appropriations for “Foreign intelligence” under programme 144 are set to rise from €542.6 million in 2026 to €729.9 million in 2027, an increase of 34.5 per cent. The 2024 budget allocated €425.3 million to this line. For the defence budget as a whole, the draft provides for an increase of around 11 per cent, to €63.4 billion excluding pensions. As Denis Mayet writes in L’Essentiel de l’Éco, defence is one of the exceptions to the planned freeze on most ministries’ funding at 2026 levels.

According to an estimate by Vincent Lamigeon, a defence journalist at Challenges, total DGSE funding could reach €1.44 billion in 2027, an increase of approximately 20 per cent. The magazine’s calculation also includes salaries and DGSE’s estimated share of special funds. Higher spending on foreign intelligence had already been announced during work on the 2024–2030 military programming law. According to the parliamentary intelligence delegation, the original plan provided DGSE with €4.6 billion in payment appropriations over that period.

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Higher payments for the Vincennes headquarters

Under programme 144, the government has allocated €664.5 million for DGSE intelligence activities and investment, €184.7 million more than in the 2026 budget. Additional payments for the construction of the new headquarters at Fort Neuf de Vincennes account for €152.1 million of that increase.

In a parliamentary opinion dated 22 October 2026, MP Isabelle Rauch estimated the project’s cost at €1.315 billion and said the complex would accommodate around 6,000 workstations. The move is scheduled for 2030–2031. When Le Parisien reported on the project in July 2021, it gave 2028 as the expected moving date. According to Rauch, construction price increases and changes to the scope of work have affected the cost.

The scale of the project limits the scope to redirect funding to other priorities. In a parliamentary report from July 2025, Christophe Plassard noted that construction costs would be difficult to reduce, meaning any cuts to DGSE funding could affect technical investment. In October 2026, Frédéric Lagadec, editor-in-chief of ie24, also pointed to rising computing-infrastructure costs and competition with the private sector for specialists.

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Technical modernisation and the transfer of funding to the defence budget

An update to France’s military programme provides an additional €200 million for DGSE innovation in 2026–2030. The first €62 million is included in the draft budget for 2027. Priorities include modernising IT infrastructure, developing data-collection and analysis tools, and applications of artificial intelligence.

The way €100.3 million for shared technical capabilities across French intelligence services is recorded also affects the comparison with 2026. That year, the funding was included in the prime minister’s services budget and subsequently transferred to the defence ministry. In the draft for 2027, it is entered directly into the defence budget. According to Senator Patrice Joly, this change accounts for around €100 million of the increase shown for DGSE under programme 144. The rise in that line therefore also reflects a change in how existing projects are funded.

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Jean-Marc Tanguy, a journalist specialising in defence, has described the modernisation of DGSE’s aviation and satellite-reconnaissance capabilities in Air & Cosmos. The new capabilities are also intended to serve military intelligence agency DRM. The IRIS programme concerns imagery intelligence, while CELESTE concerns signals intelligence. The updated military programme places both systems within a planning horizon extending to 2035, although the description of CELESTE still gives 2030 as its target entry-into-service date. In the interim, France intends to maintain the capabilities provided by the CSO and CERES systems. In October 2026, Intelligence Online linked some of these projects to closer cooperation with Dutch and Nordic partners.

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Where does the €310 million increase come from?

The combined amount across the six examined budget lines rises from €847.42 million in 2026 to €1,157.25 million in the draft for 2027 — an increase of €309.83 million, or 36.6 per cent. Writing in Intelligence Online on 7 October 2026, Pierre Januel reported that the draft also provided for higher funding for domestic security service DGSI, military intelligence agency DRM, defence counter-intelligence service DRSD and financial intelligence unit Tracfin. The comparison includes one budget line each for these agencies, as well as for DGSE and customs intelligence agency DNRED.

After the €187.3 million rise in the DGSE line, the largest change concerns the construction of DGSI’s headquarters in Saint-Ouen. Annual payments are set to increase from €166.12 million to €298.34 million, a rise of €132.22 million, or around 80 per cent. The headquarters is scheduled to enter service in 2029.

Funding for DRSD’s non-pay expenditure under programme 144 is set to rise from €29.75 million to €32.84 million, an increase of €3.09 million. Tracfin’s funding under programme 218 would increase from €9.61 million to €10.74 million, a rise of €1.13 million. The separate programme 302 line for DNRED would fall from €25.20 million to €24.55 million, a decrease of €650,000.

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Payment appropriations for DRM under the “Military intelligence” line of programme 178 are set to fall from €74.18 million to €60.92 million, a decrease of €13.26 million. The composition of that spending is changing, however: investment funding rises from €19.30 million to €40.28 million, while funding for day-to-day activities falls from €54.87 million to €20.64 million. Taking account of other lines financing DRM, the National Assembly’s defence committee expects the agency’s total payment appropriations to increase by 12 per cent.

For DGSI and Tracfin, the comparison is based on documents accompanying the draft 2026 budget. For the other four lines, the figures come from the enacted 2026 budget. Differences were calculated before rounding. The €309.83 million figure therefore describes the proposed change across these six lines; total intelligence funding also includes resources recorded elsewhere in the budget.

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Additional posts and spending on territorial intelligence

The draft police budget provides for 300 additional posts across border control, efforts to counter irregular immigration and territorial intelligence. It does not break down the posts by task, so the share assigned to the National Directorate of Territorial Intelligence (DNRT) remains unclear. In an annex covering crime and radicalisation prevention, spending in a section of the programme that includes DNRT and the Paris police prefecture’s intelligence directorate rises by €4.83 million. The annex gives a combined figure for the entire line.

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The government proposes raising the initial allocation for special funds from €66.5 million to €99.5 million. This shared pool finances classified activities, including some DGSE operations. According to France’s Court of Auditors, €67 million was initially allocated for this purpose in 2025, while actual spending reached €160.4 million. Senate rapporteur Rodolphe Alexandre reported that the 2026 allocation was supplemented by €56 million during the year. The higher figure in the 2027 draft would cover a greater share of anticipated needs from the outset.

How intelligence spending is changing in other NATO countries

The closest point of comparison for DGSE is Germany’s BND. According to the Bundestag, BND’s allocation is set to rise from around €1.51 billion to €1.85 billion, an increase of €342 million, or 22.6 per cent. Challenges compared the German allocation with its estimate of DGSE’s total funding, although the two figures have different bases: the German figure comes from a draft budget, while the French estimate includes, among other things, DGSE’s estimated share of special funds. Berlin also plans to increase spending on the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), whose responsibilities include counter-intelligence, by €169 million, or 24.5 per cent, to around €860 million.

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Among the European budget lines compared, the largest percentage increase is planned for Denmark’s domestic security service, PET. Its net expenditure is set to rise from 1.34 billion to 2.13 billion Danish kroner, an increase of 58.7 per cent. The government primarily links the rise to a multi-year funding agreement for the police and prosecution service and to classified projects. The plan provides for around 1.77 billion kroner for PET in 2028. In the same draft budget, funding for the military intelligence service FE falls by 7 per cent.

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In Norway, the government proposes increasing funding for the foreign intelligence service Etterretningstjenesten by 527.2 million Norwegian kroner, or 10.9 per cent, and for the domestic security service PST by 308.8 million kroner, or 15.7 per cent. In Sweden, funding for the signals intelligence agency FRA is set to rise by 20.3 per cent and for the Security Service Säpo by 3.7 per cent. The Dutch draft provides for a €74.7 million increase, or 13 per cent, in the line covering the civilian intelligence service AIVD, and a €61.1 million increase, or 13.1 per cent, for the military intelligence service MIVD. Smaller increases are planned for Lithuania’s VSD (8.4 per cent), Finland’s Supo (1.8 per cent) and the Czech Republic’s BIS (0.9 per cent).

According to the UK Treasury, the planned resource spending limit for the combined account covering MI5, MI6 and GCHQ is approximately £3.5 billion a year in both 2026/27 and 2027/28. Over the same period, the capital spending limit is set to fall from around £2.0 billion to £1.7 billion. This includes expenditure on buildings, specialist equipment and IT infrastructure. A lower limit means less funding available for such investment in that financial year.

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