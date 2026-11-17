WIADOMOŚCI Dirty bomb threat in Washington? US intelligence raises the alarm Michał Górski Photo. www.rawpixel.com/public domain US intelligence agencies say Iran may be considering an attack on Washington using a so-called dirty bomb. The seriousness of the situation is heightened by reports that the plans identified specific targets and locations.







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Iran may be working on an attack on Washington using a so-called dirty bomb. The target would reportedly be the US capital, specifically members of Donald Trump’s administration, including the president himself, CNN reports. According to the report, Tehran’s ability to carry out such an attack has not increased, but Iran’s motivation to use this type of bomb on US soil has risen significantly in recent months.

In a statement, White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said the US was “monitoring all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland”. Meanwhile, the spokesperson for Iran’s Mission to the UN in New York said Iran “considers the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances to be entirely illegal and categorically rejects the false and fabricated accusations in this regard”.

A problem between the White House and Congress