WIADOMOŚCI Back in action. Belarus brings old artillery back into service Adam Świerkowski Photo. Mike1979 Russia/ wikipedia.com/ CC BY-SA 4.0 The Belarusian army has returned long-retired D-20 152 mm towed howitzers to service. They were used in military exercises attended by the country’s military leadership.







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Minsk currently relies on 2S1 Gvozdika and 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, as well as 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled gun-howitzers, supplemented by towed 2A65 Msta-B howitzers. The Belarusian army is also believed to have D-30 towed howitzers in its inventory. Their current numbers are very difficult, if not impossible, to estimate because of equipment donations made after 2022 to the Russian army fighting in Ukraine.

Retired artillery returns to service

However, D-20 152 mm towed howitzers had not been among the types of artillery in service for several years. The latest data showing them in the Belarusian army’s inventory dates from 2023, when there were reportedly around 20 of them (a similar number was recorded in 2018). They subsequently disappeared from the register, suggesting that they were probably withdrawn from service and placed in the equipment reserve.

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It was therefore a surprise to see one of them during operational exercises held in early November at the 227th Combined Arms Training Ground in the Barysaw District. The exercises involved the leadership of the Belarusian Armed Forces and were overseen by Defence Minister Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin. Photos released on the occasion showed at least one D-20 howitzer at a prepared firing position.

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We are therefore seeing the return, after several years away, of an artillery veteran. Its appearance could mean several things. One possibility is that Belarus wants to increase the amount of artillery available to its army, which may have nothing better at hand following the donation to Russia mentioned above (Minsk is not ordering any new tube artillery). It is not known exactly how many howitzers have been returned to service.

D-20 howitzer used during Belarusian army exercises.

Photo. Министерство обороны Республики Беларусь / X.com

D-20 towed howitzer

The D-20 is a Soviet 152 mm towed howitzer/gun-howitzer with a 26-calibre barrel, developed in the late 1940s and early 1950s. It was intended to replace older artillery, including the ML-20 gun-howitzer, the 1943-pattern howitzers and even older 1938-pattern field howitzers. Its maximum range was given as 17 km with standard ammunition and 24 km when firing base-bleed projectiles. Its maximum rate of fire was specified as 5–6 rounds per minute (with a sustained rate of one round per minute). It has a crew of eight. Howitzers of this type, including local variants, are currently used by countries such as Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria and Armenia.