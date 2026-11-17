WIADOMOŚCI Stubb calls on Europe to hold direct talks with Putin Wojciech Kozioł Photo. Stenbocki maja / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) European leaders should make direct contact with Vladimir Putin and stop “irresponsibly” outsourcing relations with Moscow to the US administration, which may seek to divide the continent into spheres of influence, Finnish President Alexander Stubb told the Financial Times.







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Stubb, who held an approximately 90-minute phone call with Putin at the end of October alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, said US negotiators deserved “credit”. They had helped revive talks between Moscow and Kyiv that had stalled, and backed European participation in future negotiations.

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“For too long, we have outsourced Europe’s contacts with Russia, and I consider that irresponsible. Now that we have a framework, I think European leaders should make direct contact with Putin and convey the same message and shared positions,” Stubb said.

Yalta or Helsinki?

The Finnish president said Europe was facing a choice between a repeat of the 1945 Yalta Agreement, which placed much of Central and Eastern Europe in the Soviet Union’s sphere of influence, and the 1975 Helsinki Accords, which eased tensions between East and West and emphasised the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and human rights.

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Asked whether the United States was now part of the “Yalta camp”, Stubb replied that he “hoped not”. “We do not know which way the United States is leaning at the moment. It is probably leaning more towards the Yalta camp, but in the future it may lean more towards the Helsinki camp,” he said.

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According to Stubb, Putin was “ready to start talks with Europe”, although the continent had “left it late” to prepare for such negotiations. Stubb also defended his October call with Putin, which was criticised by some European leaders. He explained that it had been a key part of the process that led Europe to decide to set up its own negotiating team.

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