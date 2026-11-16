WIADOMOŚCI Audit at a Swedish infantry regiment. Serious supervisory gaps Bartłomiej Wypartowicz Photo. Försvarsmakten An internal audit of the Swedish Armed Forces has uncovered serious shortcomings at the Dalregementet (Dalarna Regiment) light infantry regiment in Falun. Inspectors raised concerns about recruitment, the use of public funds and efforts to prevent corruption. People who spoke to Swedish broadcaster SVT also described an atmosphere of fear within the unit.







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SVT Dalarna, the broadcaster’s regional newsroom, reported the audit findings on 16 November. According to the findings it cited, the regiment lacked important documents setting out how it should operate. Auditors were particularly critical of its anti-corruption measures, saying the regiment had not systematically addressed conflicts of interest or bribery.

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The audit also found that the recruitment process for new staff lacked sufficient transparency. Separate concerns were raised about funding for sporting events: the regiment spent public money on them without first assessing the impact of that spending.

People who spoke to SVT and were familiar with the situation at the regiment did so anonymously. They believe the main cause of the problems is the management style of the unit’s commander, Colonel Ronny Modigs. They describe an atmosphere in which people are afraid to speak openly about shortcomings.

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Modigs rejected the criticism of his leadership style. He acknowledged organisational shortcomings at the regiment, attributing them to staff shortages. According to the commander, the shortcomings identified in the audit had not affected the formation and preparation of sub-units designated for wartime operations.

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Modigs began his military career as a non-commissioned officer at Dalregementet before it was disbanded in 2000. He took command in 2021, when Sweden re-established the regiment. Since January 2025, he has also led the Falun garrison.

History and role of the re-established Dalregementet regiment

Dalregementet’s traditions date back to units formed in the province of Dalarna in the 16th century. The regiment was established in 1625 and remained active until 2000, when it was disbanded as part of cuts to the Swedish Army after the end of the Cold War.

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The Swedish parliament (Riksdag) decided to restore the regiment in 2020, as part of a military expansion that included plans to establish or re-establish six units. The re-established regiment was officially launched in Falun on 23 October 2021. The first group of conscripts in more than 20 years began training on 8 August 2022.

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