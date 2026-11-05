Sweden is restoring border controls. Hybrid threats named as the reason

According to a government statement, the decision is a consequence of a “ serious threat to public order and internal security . This stems from the situation resulting from Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has led to the emergence of hybrid threats and the presence of hostile actors in the Schengen area.”

The location and manner of the checks will be determined by the Swedish Border Police. Border controls in Sweden have been reintroduced periodically since 2015 in connection with the European migration crisis, pandemic restrictions, and the fight against organised gangs. These measures have primarily involved identity document checks on trains running between Copenhagen in Denmark and Malmö in Sweden, as well as at ports and airports.