WIADOMOŚCI The Baltic Sea as a topic of talks with Russia? Stubb explains his call to Putin Mateusz Saweczko Photo. Stenbocki maja / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) On Monday, 2 November, the Finnish President, Alexander Stubb, during a speech inaugurating the 258th National Defence Course of Finland, spoke about the reasons and objectives of his phone call to Putin and revealed what they discussed.







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Stubb called Putin

Alexander Stubb, the President of Finland, in his speech inaugurating the 258th National Defence Course of Finland (02.11), provided information regarding his discussion with Vladimir Putin during a recent telephone conversation.

According to the politician, the conversation was primarily intended to maintain strategic stability, particularly in the Baltic Sea region. Stubb emphasised that maintaining direct dialogue with Russia aims to reduce the risk of further conflict situations occurring.

The second reason reported by Stubb was to declare continued, “unwavering” support for Ukraine.

An element of Finnish deterrence?

The Finnish President not only revealed the reasons why he spoke with Vladimir Putin but also classified the conversation as an element of Finnish deterrence.

“Our message was clear. We communicated firmly but without provocation. We clearly indicated that our support for Ukraine is unwavering. (…) This type of communication should also be perceived as an element of deterrence and actions towards maintaining strategic stability,” said the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb.

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