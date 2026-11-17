WIADOMOŚCI

KOMENTARZ Making Russia pay for every hybrid attack: Introducing the “hybrid price tag” mechanism Kacper Kremiec Photo. SBU/ssu.gov.ua The key to effectively deterring Russia’s hybrid warfare lies neither in appeasement nor in resilience alone, but in Europe’s ability to impose clear and tangible costs on Moscow through a mechanism of “hybrid price tags.”







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Recent months have witnessed an unprecedented escalation of Russia’s hybrid warfare against Ukraine’s European allies. From the near-tragic drone incident at Leipzig Airport to the increasingly tense situation around the Kaliningrad Oblast, Russia is testing the very limits of Western tolerance, coming dangerously close to the threshold of conventional conflict. Western leaders have repeatedly warned that further incidents are likely to follow, potentially even more provocative and escalatory in nature.

See also Report: Poland as a target of Russian hybrid attacks

There should be no doubt about Russia’s ultimate objective in this effort. By intensifying hybrid pressure, Moscow seeks to terrorize European societies, deepen political divisions, and ultimately undermine Europeans’ willingness to sustain Ukraine’s war effort by increasing the direct costs and risks they must bear for their continued support.

Russia is gambling that Europeans, increasingly harassed by its hybrid operations, will eventually coalesce around a policy of appeasement, pushing Kyiv into concessions in the hope that Moscow would, in turn, reduce the pressure. Of course, anyone who has been following Russia for more than a day knows perfectly well that the Kremlin would interpret such a move as yet another sign of weakness and only double down on its demands regarding Ukraine and the broader European security architecture.

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An adequate deterrence strategy against the Russian hybrid threat must stem from this understanding of Moscow’s objectives and strategic culture. Against a country that treats any willingness to engage in talks, step back, or make concessions as a weakness to be exploited and an invitation to escalate further, only a show of strength and resolve can serve as an effective deterrent.

Importantly, such resolve does not necessarily have to be demonstrated in the same hybrid domain, but rather in areas where Russia would feel the greatest pain. If Russia escalates vertically, Europe may well respond horizontally, especially since it possesses something Putin fears the most: vast financial and military resources.

See also The case for red teaming against hybrid threats

The idea put forward is very simple: every subsequent hybrid incident attributed to Russia should trigger an additional, proportional, out-of-budget tranche of aid to Ukraine’s war effort. Ideally, following another Russian drone attack, the German Chancellor could respond directly by announcing an additional contribution to Ukraine’s long-range precision strike capabilities. Linking Russian hybrid provocations to the prospect of more Ukrainian missiles and drones striking targets deep inside Russia would make the Kremlin think twice before deciding on another major escalation.

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The key to the long-term success of such a mechanism would lie in consistency and clear strategic communication. Russia would certainly seek to test whether Europeans are merely bluffing and could even intensify its attacks in the initial phase. But if every single incident were met with European leaders publicly announcing a clear price tag, the Kremlin would be much more likely to back down.

The mechanism would not have to be formalised, but could instead rely on a common understanding and coordination among European leaders. Similarly, it would not need to be institutionalised at the European level, as relying on individual, flexible, and faster responses would be much more effective. Ultimately, what would matter most is Europeans’ ability to demonstrate a coherent strategy and their willingness to implement it consistently.

Financial aid is only one of several possible channels to achieve this. Alongside announcements of new or increased weapons deliveries, it represents one of the most quantifiable and thus tangible forms of retaliation from Moscow’s perspective. Yet possible reprisals could also include further tightening and expanding the sanctions regime, although this would require EU-wide action.

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