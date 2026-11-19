WIADOMOŚCI Rheinmetall is working on humanoid military robots AM Artur Marciniak Photo. Rheinmetall Germany’s Rheinmetall is developing humanoid robots for military use. According to the company’s chief executive, Armin Papperger, the first prototypes could be ready within 15–18 months, in the first half of 2028.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



The German news site Hartpunkt reported on the work, citing remarks Papperger made to RTL/ntv during an economic summit organised by Süddeutsche Zeitung. Rheinmetall’s chief executive confirmed that the company is investing heavily in developing humanoid robots. Engineers are currently working on the upper body of one such machine. The first prototypes are intended for military use.

According to Papperger, one of the biggest challenges is developing sufficiently advanced artificial intelligence systems. The robots must not only move around and carry out specific tasks, but also assess situations, communicate with soldiers and work alongside them to complete missions. This requires far greater capabilities than humanoids designed for simple civilian applications.

Papperger did not specify what military tasks the new machines would perform. He also gave no timeline for the start of mass production or an expected date for achieving operational readiness.

Rheinmetall already has experience with ground-force robotics

For several years, the German company has been developing its Mission Master family of unmanned ground vehicles. Depending on their configuration, they can perform transport, reconnaissance, medical evacuation and fire-support tasks. These platforms use Rheinmetall’s PATH system, which enables autonomous navigation, obstacle avoidance, following soldiers and travelling in convoy.

Ad

Developing humanoid robots, however, poses a separate technological challenge. Unlike wheeled unmanned platforms, these machines would need to handle more complex environments and carry out tasks requiring precise manipulation.