WIADOMOŚCI 28 robots for an assault? Russians on the record-breaking Ukrainian operation Bartłomiej Wypartowicz Photo. FMV - Försvarets materielverk The Ukrainian military reportedly deployed 28 ground robots equipped with grenade launchers or explosive charges for an attack near Lyman. Both the number of vehicles and the outcome of the engagement remain unconfirmed.







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The footage was circulated as early as 1 November by pro-Russian blogger Yuri Podolyaka, who attributed it to the Russian 3rd Motorised Rifle Division. On 5 November, the „Voyenny Osvedomitel” channel published the material along with a description of the armament of those robots. According to its report, machines from the Ukrainian 3rd Army Corps allegedly attacked positions of the Russian 20th Combined Arms Army. The Ukrainian website „Vchasno”, citing Russian materials, dates the clash to 28 October 2026.

According to the Russian channel, 18 vehicles were equipped with two Swedish 84 mm AT4 disposable grenade launchers each. Another two reportedly carried American 40 mm Mk 19 belt-fed automatic grenade launchers. The remaining eight platforms were said to be carrying explosive charges intended for detonation along with the vehicle.

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„Voyenny Osvedomitel” claims that Russian reconnaissance detected the vehicles, and the attack was repelled using FPV drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) dropping munitions. Analysts from the Conflict Intelligence Team link the footage to the Lyman sector based on the mention of the Russian division and cite pro-Russian sources regarding the reported destruction of 28 robots. As of 6 November, there has been no confirmation of this specific action in public statements from the Ukrainian command. Questions also remain regarding the exact location of the engagement and the involvement of Ukrainian infantry and aerial drones.

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In September, the 3rd Army Corps described the use of ground robots during Operation „Vivaldi” in the same sector. The NC13 company of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade used vehicles armed with pairs of Bullspike grenade launchers. According to the corps, operators used them to shell Russian positions before detonating the robots within the fortifications. In another episode, heavy UAVs transported the robots to the Russian rear. The corps also described the use of electronic warfare assets to limit the activity of Russian drones during the advance.

Interestingly, on 14 October, the corps announced the conclusion of the fourth and final stage of Operation „Vivaldi”. According to Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, the Ukrainians reclaimed 277 square kilometres of territory during the entire operation. The date attributed to the latest footage therefore falls two weeks after the announced conclusion of the operation.

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From resupply to assault missions

Ground robots operate on a much larger scale in logistics. Delivering ammunition and supplies, as well as evacuating the wounded, are tasks where they can reduce the number of trips made by soldiers under fire. According to data published on 19 October by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, nearly 168,000 logistical missions using ground robots have been recorded since the rollout of the Mission Control module in the DELTA system.

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