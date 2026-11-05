- WIADOMOŚCI
Ukraine strikes Rosneft and Wildberries. Sixth refinery on fire
Ukrainian army drones carried out attacks on a refinery and a Wildberries logistics network warehouse in Ryazan, in the European part of Russia, on the night between Wednesday and Thursday – as reported by the Militarnyi portal.
The target of the strike was also the Tyushevskaya Wildberries logistics centre near Ryazan, covering an area of 173,000 square metres. This facility is part of a local industrial park. The raid on the warehouse was confirmed by the Governor of the Ryazan Region, Pavel Malkov, who reported on Telegram a “massive attack by Ukrainian drones”.
The Ryazan refinery – already the sixth to be attacked by Ukraine this week – belongs to the Rosneft group and is one of the largest in Russia. Its processing capacity is 17-18 billion tonnes of crude oil per year.
Ukraine resumes attacks
At the end of October, the Armed Forces of Ukraine resumed attacks on Russian refineries after a two-week hiatus – a pause which, according to media reports, resulted from a demand by US President Donald Trump. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv could suspend attacks on Russian oil refineries if the United States provided the Ukrainian side with missiles for Patriot air defence systems.