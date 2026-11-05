WIADOMOŚCI Ukraine strikes Rosneft and Wildberries. Sixth refinery on fire Michał Górski View of the oil terminal in St. Petersburg burning after a Ukrainian attack on July 4, 2026.

Photo. X / @ZelenskyyUa Ukrainian army drones carried out attacks on a refinery and a Wildberries logistics network warehouse in Ryazan, in the European part of Russia, on the night between Wednesday and Thursday – as reported by the Militarnyi portal.







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The target of the strike was also the Tyushevskaya Wildberries logistics centre near Ryazan, covering an area of 173,000 square metres. This facility is part of a local industrial park. The raid on the warehouse was confirmed by the Governor of the Ryazan Region, Pavel Malkov, who reported on Telegram a “massive attack by Ukrainian drones”.

The Ryazan refinery – already the sixth to be attacked by Ukraine this week – belongs to the Rosneft group and is one of the largest in Russia. Its processing capacity is 17-18 billion tonnes of crude oil per year.

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