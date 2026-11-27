- WIADOMOŚCI
“The conflict must not escalate.” Germany comments on Ukrainian attack in Libya
The head of Germany’s Foreign Office has commented on Ukraine’s attack on a Russian missile corvette in Libya. “Germany supports Ukraine and its right to self-defence, but the conflict with Russia should not spread to other regions,” Johann Wadephul said.
“Ukraine’s right to self-defence is beyond question, and we support Ukraine, but I strongly caution against allowing this conflict to spread geographically,” Johann Wadephul said at a press conference in Berlin. This is another statement by Germany’s foreign minister on the war in Ukraine in recent days.
The German foreign minister was referring to last week’s explosion aboard the Russian Project 20380 Steregushchiy-class missile corvette Merkury. Ukrainian naval drones were behind the strike on one of Russia’s most modern warships. Maciej Szopa wrote in detail about the operation in this article.
Not just Libya
The strike on the Russian missile corvette moored off the coast of Libya was not Ukraine’s only recent attack on Russian ships and vessels. Attacks have also taken place in the Baltic Sea basin. On Saturday, 21 November, in international waters in the Gulf of Finland, Ukrainian drones struck the Russian vessel Sparta II. It was probably heading for Kaliningrad Oblast. The incident caused a fire on board, and the vessel drifted into Finnish territorial waters.