WIADOMOŚCI “The conflict must not escalate.” Germany comments on Ukrainian attack in Libya Photo . Samuel Hagger/unsplash.com The head of Germany’s Foreign Office has commented on Ukraine’s attack on a Russian missile corvette in Libya. “Germany supports Ukraine and its right to self-defence, but the conflict with Russia should not spread to other regions,” Johann Wadephul said.









“Ukraine’s right to self-defence is beyond question, and we support Ukraine, but I strongly caution against allowing this conflict to spread geographically,” Johann Wadephul said at a press conference in Berlin. This is another statement by Germany’s foreign minister on the war in Ukraine in recent days.

See also Russian warship destroyed off Libya. Ukraine strikes far beyond the Black Sea

The German foreign minister was referring to last week’s explosion aboard the Russian Project 20380 Steregushchiy-class missile corvette Merkury. Ukrainian naval drones were behind the strike on one of Russia’s most modern warships. Maciej Szopa wrote in detail about the operation in this article.

Not just Libya