WIADOMOŚCI Poland wants to export mines. On a Czech vehicle Wojciech Kozioł Photo. Jacek Faraś/Huta Stalowa Wola After implementing a recovery plan, Jelcz has significantly increased its production rate. PGZ (Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa) claims that the plant is approaching a level of output that previously required a quarter, or sometimes nearly half a year, to achieve. Nevertheless, the export version of the scatterable mine-laying system will be showcased on a Czech Tatra chassis. The reason is simple: this brand already has access to markets that the Polish defence industry intends to enter.







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At this year’s MSPO, we will not see a wide range of Jelcz trucks. However, this does not indicate any delivery problems. According to PGZ, the situation is quite the opposite – following reorganisational efforts, production has accelerated significantly, and an increasing number of completed chassis are waiting at plants responsible for integrating military systems.

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Consequently, the Group is starting to speak of Jelcz not only as a supplier for the Polish Armed Forces (Siły Zbrojne RP) but also as a potential export product. For the time being, however, it has not specified any concrete foreign orders or the number of vehicles it could allocate for sale outside Poland.

The most prominent export-oriented feature in Kielce will be the Modular Scatterable Mine-laying System on a Tatra Force 815-7 6×6 chassis. The solution was developed by Belma, based in Bydgoszcz, with the Czech holding CSG (Czechoslovak Group) assisting in integration and sales. The variant on display features four mine launchers, although the platform itself can be configured differently depending on the customer’s requirements.

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PGZ is clearly distancing this offering from the Baobab-K name. The Polish vehicle on a Jelcz chassis was created for the Polish Armed Forces. The Tatra version utilises a similar operating principle and the experience gained from the Baobab project, but it is a separate, modular product prepared for foreign clients.

The choice of Tatra is no coincidence. The Czech brand possesses recognition, established partners, and licensed production in markets where it would be more difficult for Jelcz to start from scratch. Saudi Arabia is the first indicated target market. PGZ also mentions significant interest in India and does not rule out talks with Vietnam.

The system is designed to automatically lay minefields of varying lengths and densities, with programmed self-destruct times for the mines. Its key advantage is the ability to mount the launcher set on a chassis chosen by the customer. This facilitates tailoring the offer to local servicing capabilities and existing truck fleets.