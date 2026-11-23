WIADOMOŚCI Germany courts Qatari capital to bolster defence and tech Jakub Bielamowicz Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani shaking hands with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on 21 November 2026.

Photo. deutschland.de Germany and Qatar deepen defence, cyber and AI ties as Doha eyes €15bn in critical German industries following Emir Tamim’s Berlin visit.







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Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s visit to Berlin on 20–21 November produced a slate of agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral security. Berlin announced plans for €15 billion in investment over five years, subject to final investor decisions. The Qatar Investment Authority, the emirate’s sovereign wealth fund, and investment firm Brookfield outlined a joint initiative targeting that sum across critical industries, including defence.

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One security accord links the two interior ministries, while another connects Berlin’s ministry with Qatar’s Lekhwiya internal security force. The joint declaration also welcomes a status-of-forces agreement as a framework for closer military collaboration.

Beyond conventional security, Chancellor Friedrich Merz singled out artificial intelligence, semiconductors and aviation as priority sectors, with the declaration adding quantum technology and digital administration. Security agencies will also step up exchanges and coordination against cyberattacks.

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The defence drive builds on established industrial links. Qatar’s 2013 contracts with Krauss-Maffei Wegmann covered 62 Leopard 2 tanks and 24 PzH 2000 artillery systems, and a visit by German defence firms to Qatar in August laid the groundwork for further business.

Merz tied the security push to the Iran war, condemning Iranian attacks on Qatar and urging that the Strait of Hormuz remain permanently open—underscoring Germany’s dependence on reliable, affordable energy supplies.