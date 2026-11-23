Greece hosted the fifth edition of the International Hellenic Tank Challenge 2026. The event took place in the town of Xanthi. This year’s competition featured crews from Greece, the US, Italy and Cyprus.

The International Hellenic Tank Challenge 2026 is one of many main battle tank crew competitions, which also involve a form of training and an exchange of experience through sporting competition. This year, 12 crews from Greece, the US, Italy and Cyprus took part, while soldiers from Hungary, Bulgaria and Armenia attended as observers. The competition was held from 14 to 20 November at the Petrochori training area near Xanthi, home to the 25th Armoured Brigade, which comes under the 20th Armoured Division of the Greek Army.