- WIADOMOŚCI
American tank crews win in southern Europe
Greece hosted the fifth edition of the International Hellenic Tank Challenge 2026. The event took place in the town of Xanthi. This year’s competition featured crews from Greece, the US, Italy and Cyprus.
The International Hellenic Tank Challenge 2026 is one of many main battle tank crew competitions, which also involve a form of training and an exchange of experience through sporting competition. This year, 12 crews from Greece, the US, Italy and Cyprus took part, while soldiers from Hungary, Bulgaria and Armenia attended as observers. The competition was held from 14 to 20 November at the Petrochori training area near Xanthi, home to the 25th Armoured Brigade, which comes under the 20th Armoured Division of the Greek Army.
This year, the Americans won the competition for the first time. They were tankers from Company C, 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armoured Brigade, 1st Infantry Division. The unit normally operates M1A2SEPv2 Abrams main battle tanks (System Enhancement Package version 2). The International Hellenic Tank Challenge has been held regularly since 2020. A crew from the Cyprus National Guard also made its debut in the competition. Alongside the American M1A2SEPv2 tanks, the event also featured Italian C1 Ariete tanks and Greek Leopard 1A5, Leopard 2A4 and Leopard 2HEL vehicles.