WIADOMOŚCI Italy is spending billions on tanks and IFVs Damian Ratka Photo. Adam Świerkowski / Defence24 The Italian group Leonardo S.p.A. and the German Rheinmetall AG have established the company LRMV S.p.A. and entered into agreements worth $4.16 billion for the Italian Army (Esercito Italiano).







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



Ad

Leonardo S.p.A. and Rheinmetall AG have formed a joint venture, LRMV (Leonardo Rheinmetall Military Vehicles) S.p.A., tasked with the development, subsequent production, and delivery of new armoured combat vehicles for the Italian Army (Esercito Italiano). Within the framework of these operations, two agreements with a total value of $4.16 billion (€3.7 billion) were concluded, which will allow for the implementation of two programmes. The first is the A2CS (Army Armoured Combat Systems) programme, which, based on the KF41 Lynx tracked platform developed by Rheinmetall, envisages the development of a new infantry fighting vehicle and an entire family of armoured combat vehicles derived from it.

Within the A2CS framework, the following are to be developed:

Infantry Fighting Vehicle,

Light/Medium Tank with a 120 mm gun,

Fire Support Vehicle,

Command Vehicle,

Anti-Tank Missile Carrier,

Combat Engineer Vehicle,

Ammunition Carrier,

Self-Propelled Mortar (Medium),

Self-Propelled Mortar (Heavy),

Self-Propelled Anti-Aircraft System with C-UAS capability,

Medical Evacuation Vehicle,

Reconnaissance Combat Vehicle,

Armoured Recovery Vehicle,

Driver Training Vehicle.

See also Italians will build rocket engines for HIMARS

Tank procurement plan and C1 Ariete fleet modernisation

In total, over 1,100 vehicles from the A2CS family are to be purchased. In addition to this programme, the NMBT (New Main Battle Tank) programme is also being conducted, based on the KF51 Panther technology demonstrator developed by Rheinmetall. The NMBT is ultimately intended to have a newly developed hull based on the Bergepanzer 3A2 Büffel armoured recovery vehicle, which is to be equipped with a powerpack developed in Italy. The vehicle is to be armed with an Rh120/L55A1 smoothbore gun with a capacity of 20 rounds of 120x570 mm ammunition, a coaxial 12.7 mm heavy machine gun using 12.7x99 mm ammunition, and a remote-controlled weapon station with a 30 mm autocannon for 30x113 mm ammunition.

A technology demonstrator of the NMBT tank developed for the Italian Army.

Photo. Jędrzej Graf/Defence24