WIADOMOŚCI A Russian drone over Poland. “The commander authorised it to be shot down” AM Artur Marciniak Photo. SSgt Ian Houlding GBR Army/SFJZ13/NATO/flickr A Russian unmanned aerial vehicle violated Polish airspace on Monday evening, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported. The Operational Commander authorised the aircraft to be shot down, but after it changed course and headed east, the use of weapons was abandoned to protect the civilian population.







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In response to the Russian attack on targets in western Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces announced at 10.47 pm on Monday that Polish air defence forces and assets had been deployed. The operation was coordinated by the Air Operations Centre – Air Component Command.

At 11.43 pm, the military reported a brief violation of Polish airspace by a Russian drone. According to the statement, its flight was monitored by military radar systems.

“The Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces authorised the object to be shot down,” the command reported. However, after the drone changed course and headed east, the use of weapons was abandoned owing to the risk of causing damage on the ground.

Russian reconnaissance drone?

According to unofficial information obtained by PAP from sources close to the Ministry of National Defence, a jet-powered drone equipped with cameras crossed the Polish border near Dorohusk, probably on a reconnaissance mission.

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According to the Ukrainian channel tracking Russian aerial attacks, “Kudy Letyt?”, cited by Onet, the drone was over Polish territory for about eight minutes. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces did not disclose the aircraft’s exact route or how long it remained in Polish airspace. The type of drone was also not revealed.

In response to the threat, the Government Centre for Security sent two alerts to residents of Lublin Voivodeship. The air-attack warning covered 15 counties as well as Chełm, Zamość and Biała Podlaska. The threat was lifted before midnight.

Another violation of Polish airspace

The incident occurred just three days after three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles violated Polish airspace during a massive attack on Ukraine on the night of 19–20 November. Their wreckage was found in Nowy Lipowiec in the Lublin region, as well as near Rudnik nad Sanem and in Mołodycz in the Subcarpathian region.

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