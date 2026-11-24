WIADOMOŚCI They’re losing more than they’re recruiting. Russia is bleeding on the front line Mariusz Marszałkowski Photo. Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0 According to Russian regional data, the number of new contracts signed for service in the Russian Armed Forces is falling. Meanwhile, the number of casualties at the front is increasing.







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According to Janis Kluge, an analyst studying recruitment into the Russian army, 34,000 volunteers signed contracts with the Russian army in October. In total, 296,000 people began serving in the Russian army under contract in 2026. Although these figures may seem high, both are around 10 per cent lower than in 2025.

Based on still-accessible databases of Russian budget records, Kluge estimates that 240,900 people signed contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defence between January and the end of September, compared with 262,700 during the same period last year.

According to Viktor Goremykin, Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister, the Russian army had signed contracts with 365,000 people by 18 November, meeting 89.3 per cent of this year’s target. Kluge’s estimate, based on regional data, puts the figure at 315,000.

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As recruitment slows, the number of Russians killed at the front is rising.

According to Ukrainian data, Ukraine’s armed forces eliminated 46,200 Russian soldiers in September. The figure rose to 54,000 in October, and Russian losses are estimated at 51,000 soldiers as of 23 November. For unmanned forces, the figures are as follows: in September, 13,600 soldiers were struck, 6,400 of whom were killed; in October, 16,800 were neutralised, nearly 8,000 of whom were killed; and by 23 November, 14,400 had been struck and 5,600 killed. Each day, unmanned forces alone hit 700–900 soldiers, killing between 200 and 400 of them.

See also A black month for Russian military aviation: Losses approach record levels