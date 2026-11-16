WIADOMOŚCI Massive casualties for minimal gains. Russia loses 17,000 soldiers for just a few villages Maksymilian Dura Photo. libkos/Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU)/Twitter According to information provided by the Russian Ministry of Defence, between 7 and 13 November, the Russians achieved virtually no territorial gains that would in any way explain their record losses during this period.







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The weekly summary of the so-called „special military operation” presented by the Ministry of Defence on 13 November may be surprising. On the one hand, there are record losses suffered by the Russians between 7 and 13 November 2026. On the other hand, there are disproportionately small territorial gains. Over the course of seven days, the Russians boasted of capturing only three settlements, taking control of another two, and eliminating 8,350 Ukrainian soldiers.

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These losses have not been verified in any way, and the statistics are simply based on reports from individual military units. These reports have long been considered unreliable, even in Russia. The number of eliminated Russian soldiers in Ukraine is assessed quite differently. There, loss reports are verified according to specific criteria, most often based on video footage obtained by drones.

Photo. Ukrainian Armed Forces/X

Such verified materials show that between 7 and 13 November 2026, the Ukrainian Armed Forces documented the elimination of 17,090 Russians (which is more than twice as many as the Ukrainians were supposed to have lost according to the Ministry of Defence during this period). Thus, the Russian Federation lost an average of 2,441 soldiers daily. This is a massive level of losses, considering the entire period of the full-scale war from 24 February 2022 to August 2026. During this time, the Ukrainians managed to eliminate over two thousand Russian soldiers in a single day only three times (in 2024). In contrast, between 7 and 13 November 2026, this threshold was exceeded every day. At the same time, a previously unattainable record was broken: 2,980 eliminated soldiers (on 9 November 2026).

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Importantly, these massive losses do not translate into territorial gains. According to the Ministry of Defence, during this period, three settlements were captured and control was taken over another two. According to this report:

Units of the "North" Group of Forces "took control" of two settlements : Mykilske (called Nikolskoye by the Russians) in the Sumy region and Kotivka in the Kharkiv region;

: Mykilske (called Nikolskoye by the Russians) in the Sumy region and Kotivka in the Kharkiv region; Units of the "West" Group of Forces did not capture any settlement , but according to the Ministry of Defence, "occupied advantageous lines and positions";

, but according to the Ministry of Defence, "occupied advantageous lines and positions"; Units of the "South" Group of Forces did not capture any settlement , but according to the Ministry of Defence, "improved their positions along the front line";

, but according to the Ministry of Defence, "improved their positions along the front line"; Units of the "Centre" Group of Forces "liberated" one settlement, Shylivka , in the Pokrovsk region;

, in the Pokrovsk region; Units of the "East" Group of Forces "liberated" two settlements , Vasylkivske and Voskresenka, in the Zaporizhzhia region;

, Vasylkivske and Voskresenka, in the Zaporizhzhia region; Units of the "Dnipro" Group of Forces did not achieve any successes, "improving their tactical position".

See also Another record in Russian losses in Ukraine. And the toll will rise

Crucially, the capture of these five settlements is neither confirmed by the Ukrainians nor proven by the Russians themselves. For example, a video published by the Ministry of Defence on Telegram to mark the takeover of the settlement of Mykilske (previously inhabited by a few people) does not show any fighting taking place in the village. In the case of Shylivka, which has long been in the „grey zone”, the Russians have sent individual soldiers there several times to raise the Russian flag, but so far they have failed to establish a permanent presence there.

In the assessment of Western analysts, the village of Vasylkivske is currently located approximately 18 kilometres from the nearest confirmed area reached by Russian troops. However, with such reports, the Russians want to create the appearance of rapid progress and pose a threat to the town of Orikhiv from the north-east.

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