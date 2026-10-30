- WIADOMOŚCI
Another record in Russian losses in Ukraine. And the toll will rise
In October 2026, Russia suffered its highest monthly losses since the outbreak of the full-scale war in Ukraine. The month did not end yet.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced in a statement published on Telegram that Russian personnel losses in October 2026 are already the highest monthly losses since 24 February 2022.
As of 29 October 2026, the enemy's total personnel losses for the current month amounted to 49,040 soldiers. This is the highest monthly figure since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, and three days still remain until the end of October
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Previously, a higher number of Russians was eliminated only in December 2024. At that time, 48,670 killed, wounded, and captured Russian soldiers were recorded. However, October 2026 is far worse for Russia for two reasons. Firstly, three days remain until the end of the month. If we assume that the current daily level of losses is maintained (1,750 eliminated soldiers), it means that in October, the Ukrainians will eliminate not 49,040, but over 54,000 Russians.
Secondly, the ratio of wounded to killed changed in 2026. Previously, it was as high as 4 to 1. Currently, the number of killed Russians is higher than the number of wounded. Consequently, over 25,000 Russian soldiers are dying monthly, several times more than in 2024. This is confirmed by footage from Ukrainian drones.
Significantly for the outcome of the entire war, Russian losses are systematically increasing, which by no means suggests they will not be record-breaking in December as well. The Ukrainians themselves point out that „Russian army losses are constantly growing: in February 2026 they amounted to 26,090 soldiers, in September – 46,230, and in October (as of 29 October) – 49,040.” They also emphasise that „the rate of losses exceeds the enemy’s ability to replenish personnel in units, which makes each subsequent month of the war increasingly costly for the Russian army.”