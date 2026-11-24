WIADOMOŚCI The first Gripens are coming to Ukraine as early as January AM Artur Marciniak Photo. www.saab.com The first Swedish JAS 39 Gripen multirole aircraft are due to arrive in Ukraine in January 2027, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday. The Ukrainian leader stressed the need to acquire more Gripens and F-16s and to increase supplies of interceptor missiles for Patriot systems.







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On Monday, 23 November, Ukraine’s military and political leadership held a meeting focused, among other things, on strengthening its ability to counter Russian jet-powered drones. One of the topics discussed was bolstering the capabilities of Ukraine’s combat aviation.

See also Ukrainians can't wait for the Gripens

In his evening address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that talks with foreign partners on acquiring additional F-16 and JAS 39 Gripen aircraft would be stepped up. According to the Ukrainian president, the first Swedish-made aircraft are due to arrive in Ukraine as early as January next year.

Citing information from Ukrainian intelligence, Zelenskyy also warned of further attacks being prepared by Russia. He urged people across the country to respond to air-raid alerts, and called on the United States and Ukraine’s other partners to increase supplies of interceptor missiles, particularly those designed to counter ballistic missiles.

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The Ukrainian president once again stressed the importance of Patriot systems in protecting cities and critical infrastructure, expressing hope that the US administration would decide to supply additional missiles.

32 Gripens for Ukraine

At the end of May this year, during Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Uppsala, the Swedish authorities declared their readiness to transfer 16 JAS 39 Gripen C/D aircraft from their own air force stocks to Ukraine and to enable Kyiv to purchase up to 20 newer-generation aircraft in the E/F variants.

See also Sweden sells Gripens to Ukraine with Europe’s money

The value of the announced military aid package, which includes used Gripens, weapons and training, was estimated at more than 22 billion Swedish kronor. The weapons slated for transfer to Ukraine included IRIS-T, AMRAAM and Meteor air-to-air missiles.

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On 30 June, Ukraine and Sweden signed an agreement to purchase 16 brand-new Gripen E multirole aircraft. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in early 2029. The purchase is to be funded by a European Union loan, with support from the United Kingdom.