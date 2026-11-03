WIADOMOŚCI Ukrainians can't wait for the Gripens Maciej Szopa Photo. NATO Ukrainian pilots training on JAS-39C Gripen fighter jets are eager to begin their service on them. They view these aircraft very positively, according to the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, Col. Yuriy Ignat.







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The spokesperson also stated that all formalities related to the transfer of Gripens have already been completed, the pilots are finishing their training, and the moment these aircraft begin frontline service is approaching. As he stated, this will take place in the „first half of 2027”. The previously declared deadline was the beginning of 2027, so it is unclear whether this deadline is to be met or if there are certain delays.

See also Sweden sells Gripens to Ukraine with Europe’s money

It is also possible that the intention is to surprise the Russians with the sudden appearance of the new machines. A well-prepared surprise of this kind could result in heavy losses for the Russian Air Force, particularly for Su-34 frontline bombers and the Su-35s escorting them. The Gripen, although small, possesses the capability to carry one of the best (if not the best yet) air-to-air missiles in the world, the MBDA Meteor. These are characterised by a long range (up to 150–200 km) and manoeuvring capability that gives the target little chance of escape.

Sweden declares their transfer along with the aircraft and does not impose any restrictions. In the long term, this could mean regular hunting for Russian bombers dropping glide bombs on Ukrainian troops and their rear, and consequently, the loss of Russia’s ability to conduct such bombings.

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The Gripen delivery plan for Ukraine includes versions C and E from 2026