WIADOMOŚCI CIA and ODNI intelligence systems hacked Photo . CyberDefence24/Canva The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) of the United States have fallen victim to a cyberattack. An unclassified OSINT system was breached.









The breach was first reported on Tuesday by The New York Times.

According to a person familiar with the matter, the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence discovered a security breach of an unclassified system used for analysing public and commercial information.

The incident reportedly disrupted the operation of the unclassified network but did not affect secret systems, and the matter has already been resolved.

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At present, no source of the cyberattack has been identified, nor has it been confirmed whether any data was stolen. Both the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence are refusing to provide any information on the matter.

Unclassified intelligence system falls victim to hackers

The affected system was designed to handle open-source intelligence (OSINT). Its operation involves analysing publicly available information to provide answers to intelligence questions.

Public data does not mean no harm was done

However, the fact that the input data is public does not mean that everything in the system was already publicly available.

For instance, search histories, saved queries, and analytical notes, where they exist, could potentially reveal specific information being tracked by analysts.

Reports have not confirmed whether any of these records were exposed.

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According to Ben Bernstein, a manager at the firm Huntress, quoted by Gov Info Security, although this material is non-secret, the breach could reveal how intelligence agencies utilise it and which topics interest their analysts.

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Eyes turned towards China

Dustin Volz, a reporter for the Times, claims that preliminary indications suggest that China may be behind the attack.

“The hacker apparently also utilised the open-source artificial intelligence framework Artex,” he noted in a post on X.

MORE: The National-Geospatial Intelligence Agency was also affected by the breach, sources say. The AI hacking tool ARTEX is believed to have been used in attack, sources say. And early clues suggest China may be responsible, but the investigation is in very early stages. — Dustin Volz (@dnvolz) November 24, 2026

GBHackers also writes about Artex.

An FBI warning regarding the threat posed by this tool was issued on 13 November and documented the malicious use of the system by multiple threat actors since at least August 2026. This included campaigns targeting government and financial institutions.

The alert confirms that Artex has been used in real-world breaches. However, it does not indicate how the breach of the intelligence analysis system occurred.

Series of cyberattacks in the US

According to Nextgov, the disclosure follows several recent breaches of federal systems.

President Donald Trump and other officials also confirmed a hacking attack targeting the networks of the FBI’s National Crime Information Centre.

At the Department of Agriculture, officials recently shut down multiple applications following a security incident, disrupting financial tools used to support payments to farmers.

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