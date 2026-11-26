WIADOMOŚCI Finland buys new CV90s. A contract worth several billion euros Photo . BAE Systems Hägglunds The Finnish Ministry of Defence will buy 160 CV9035 MkIV infantry fighting vehicles from BAE Systems Hägglunds for nearly €2 billion. The purchase will be co-funded through the SAFE programme and includes an option for a further 100 vehicles.









The order will be placed as part of a joint procurement between Finland, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania and the Netherlands. Sweden will be the lead nation. The base contract, worth €1.955 billion, covers the purchase of 160 CV9035 MkIV infantry fighting vehicles, together with a spare parts package, specialist tools, test equipment, technical documentation and a training package.

Puolustusministeri @anttihakkanen on valtuuttanut Puolustusvoimat hankkimaan 160 kappaletta CV9035 Mk IV Nordic Edition -taisteluajoneuvoja Maavoimien käyttöön ruotsalaiselta BAE Systems Hägglunds AB:lta. https://t.co/HZCxDC7CZO — Puolustusministeriö (@DefenceFinland) November 26, 2026

First CV90s under SAFE

The option allows for the purchase of a further 100 vehicles, bringing the contract value to €2.835 billion. The order is part of the Combat Vehicle 2030 project, carried out under the Land Defence Combat Systems Development Programme. It will be partly funded by the EU’s SAFE programme for 2029–2030, which was awarded to enable joint defence procurement.

This is the single most important element in strengthening the army, and we have been negotiating a coalition for procurement for some time. We are strengthening Finland’s land defence capability while also encouraging other NATO countries to increase their investment in land defence. This joint procurement will significantly strengthen the land defence capability of the entire northern region of NATO. It will also bring financial benefits and greater security of supply, as more countries will use the same equipment (...) The new combat vehicles can operate effectively in today’s threat environment and will also enable, for example, counter-drone operations. The order will significantly increase the infantry’s firepower and mobility. At the same time, the ageing equipment being withdrawn from service will be replaced with much more capable combat vehicles.

Antti Häkkänen, Finland’s Minister of Defence.

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The contract is also expected to bring tangible benefits to Finland’s defence industry. To this end, under an industrial cooperation plan, BAE Systems Hägglunds AB has placed subcontracted joint orders with more than 10 Finnish industrial companies. The industrial cooperation agreement is worth more than 30% of the total order value. The supplier’s main partner in Finland is Patria Land Oy.

Importantly, however, the agreement will enter into force only once simultaneous procurement agreements have been signed in all countries participating in the framework contract. Further announcements of orders from other countries can therefore be expected in the coming months.

The project has also secured a substantial contribution that will strengthen Finland’s defence industry and security of supply. This agreement will bring production, assembly and integration to Finland’s defence industry. The order is expected to support around 550 jobs in Finland each year.

Antti Häkkänen, Finland’s Minister of Defence.

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CV90 MkIV infantry fighting vehicle

The CV90 Mk IV is the latest variant in Sweden’s family of infantry fighting vehicles. It has a new 1,000 hp Scania engine and an upgraded X300 transmission. These changes have raised the gross vehicle weight limit from 35 to 37 tonnes. The vehicle also features an electronic architecture compliant with fourth-generation NATO Generic Vehicle Architecture standards (STANAG 4754), improving its ability to integrate new systems. According to the manufacturer, this architecture allows the vehicle to use machine-learning algorithms and artificial intelligence components, as well as augmented-reality systems and 3D digital maps, making further upgrades possible in the future.

Alongside the updated chassis, customers are being offered a new family of modular D-series turrets. They can be armed with 30/40 mm rapid-fire cannons (Bushmaster II) or 35/50 mm cannons (Bushmaster III). Armoured targets can be engaged using two anti-tank guided missiles mounted in a twin launcher concealed within the vehicle’s turret.