WIADOMOŚCI More F-35s in Poland. Important training begins Photo . Maciej Szopa/Defence24 Two more fifth-generation F-35A Husarz aircraft have landed in Poland, National Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz announced on his X account. This brings this year’s planned deliveries close to completion.









The 11th and 12th of the 32 aircraft ordered landed at the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Łask. Two more are likely to arrive there this year, fulfilling the plan to receive 14 aircraft.

“Just now, two more F-35s bearing our checkerboard markings landed at the 32nd Tactical Air Base. We are consistently strengthening the capabilities of the Polish Armed Forces, building interoperability and safeguarding our country’s security,” Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on X on Thursday.

The defence minister added that “at the beginning of the week, Poland’s first specialist courses for F-35 technical personnel began at the 32nd Tactical Air Base’s off-site Engineering and Aviation Services Training Centre (SIL).”

Deliveries of the F-35 fighters ordered for the Polish Armed Forces to the base in Łask began in May this year. The first three fifth-generation aircraft, manufactured by the American company Lockheed Martin, landed in Poland on 22 May. Five more arrived on 28 August—the day of Polish Aviation Day—and another aircraft was welcomed on 1 October, followed by one more on 27 October.

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