WIADOMOŚCI Kim Jong Un wants to expand the role of tactical nuclear weapons Photo . KCNA North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has announced plans to increase the role of tactical nuclear weapons in the country’s military capability. During an inspection of sites linked to North Korea’s nuclear programme, he stressed the need to broaden their scope of use and strengthen deterrence.









According to North Korea’s KCNA news agency, Kim Jong Un visited on Wednesday facilities producing nuclear materials for military purposes, nuclear propulsion systems and the Nuclear Weapons Institute. The locations of the sites he visited were not disclosed.

“We must focus on the practical use of tactical nuclear weapons to carry out different missions in various fields,” the North Korean leader said. Kim added that the further development of this type of weaponry was necessary because of its importance in modern armed conflicts and the situation on the border with South Korea.

Pyongyang has no intention of giving up nuclear weapons

The North Korean leader accused the United States of supporting the proliferation of nuclear weapons among its Asian allies. In this context, he cited, among other things, initiatives related to nuclear sharing, the AUKUS agreement and the development of nuclear-powered submarines.

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Kim Jong Un stressed that North Korea’s status as a nuclear-armed state is enshrined in the constitution and is not open to negotiation. He said Pyongyang would not seek international recognition of that status and would treat any attempts to challenge it as a violation of the country’s sovereignty.

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As Reuters notes, the inspection of nuclear facilities is intended to underscore the North Korean authorities’ determination to expand and diversify their nuclear arsenal. These statements come as US President Donald Trump has signalled his willingness to meet Kim Jong Un again.

Modernising North Korea’s arsenal

Expanding nuclear capabilities is one element of the five-year plan to modernise North Korea’s armed forces, presented at the Ninth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea in February 2026.

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