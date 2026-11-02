WIADOMOŚCI A soldier died at the border with North Korea. South Korea has launched an investigation Defence24 Korean soldiers

Photo. Ministry of National Defense, Republic of Korea/Facebook The South Korean army announced on Monday that an unconscious soldier had been found at a front-line unit near the border with North Korea. According to local media, the junior non-commissioned officer died from head injuries. Civil and military investigations are currently underway.







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“A non-commissioned officer at a front-line unit in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, was found unconscious with external injuries and later died. Military and civil investigative authorities are currently examining the exact cause and circumstances of the incident,” the military stated in an official announcement.

As reported by the “JoongAng” daily, the junior sergeant, who “lay unconscious with a serious head injury,” was found in a building on the base by another soldier on Monday morning. The media and the military have not provided further details.

See also North Korea has threatened Seoul

Reuters noted that the incident occurred during a period of heightened tension in the border region. In September, three South Korean soldiers were injured as a result of landmine explosions. Seoul accused Pyongyang of secretly planting them south of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), which the North Korean authorities deny. In response, the North Korean military deployed artillery in the western section of the Demilitarised Zone. Authorities in Pyongyang also threatened to resume propaganda broadcasts through loudspeakers positioned along the border.

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