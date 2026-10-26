WIADOMOŚCI North Korea has threatened Seoul Damian Ratka Photo. Ministry of Defense of South Korea Ulchi Freedom Shield is a regularly organised military exercise conducted by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Korea and units of the US Armed Forces stationed in the Republic of Korea as part of USFK (United States Forces Korea). During this year’s edition, the scenario that was implemented took an interesting turn, in which DPRK forces threatened Seoul.







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According to South Korean media reports, during the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises, organised by the Republic of Korea Armed Forces and the US Armed Forces, a situation arose during simulated combat in which DPRK forces threatened the capital of the Republic of Korea, Seoul. These media outlets report that this situation may have been caused by command issues within the coalition forces. It is noted that at a certain point, a four-star general of the Republic of Korea Army was to assume command, which was intended as an element of the exercise, since the coalition partners are testing a scenario in which the South Korean side may take over command, including command over American forces.

It is worth mentioning that the headquarters of the 2nd Infantry Division is permanently stationed in the Republic of Korea, where a Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT) is present on a rotational basis. Furthermore, one of the Korean mechanised brigades, the headquarters of the 2nd Divisional Artillery, the 210th Field Artillery Brigade, the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, and the 2nd Sustainment Brigade are subordinated to the division command. Moreover, the Republic of Korea hosts APS-4 (Army Prepositioned Stock – 4) warehouses containing equipment for an armoured brigade, including M1A2SEPv2 main battle tanks, M2A3 infantry fighting vehicles, and M109A6 self-propelled howitzers.

The Republic of Korea is expressing increasing concern regarding the participation of DPRK troops in the war in Ukraine, through which they are gaining actual combat experience for the first time in decades. Furthermore, in exchange for support for the Russian Federation, the DPRK has most likely gained access to many technical and technological solutions available to the Russian arms industry. Consequently, it is pointed out that the DPRK is capable of developing increasingly advanced weapons systems. Ballistic missiles carrying nuclear warheads are of particular concern, but it should be noted that the DPRK is also modernising its arsenal of conventional military equipment.

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Hwasong-13 during a military parade in North Korea.

Photo. Stefan Krasowski/Wikimedia Commons/CC2.0