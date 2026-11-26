WIADOMOŚCI A Ukrainian combat laser shot down a jet-powered Geran drone Photo . Сергій Флеш/ Facebook Ukraine’s Blysk laser system is reported to have successfully engaged a Russian jet-powered attack drone from the Geran family for the first time. The event was reported by Serhii Beskrestnov, an adviser to the President of Ukraine on defence technology. The system was used to protect critical infrastructure.









The Blysk laser air-defence system was developed by Ukrainian company Carmine Sky. According to Beskrestnov, this is the first confirmed case of a laser weapon being used successfully against a Russian jet-powered drone from the Geran family. The adviser to the President of Ukraine published footage documenting the incident on Facebook and Telegram.

Laser air defence

Beskrestnov said that several Ukrainian companies are currently working on applying laser technology to air defence. However, he stressed that, given the complexity and cost of these solutions, it is still too early to talk about launching mass production.

Laser systems are currently undergoing operational testing, including to protect critical infrastructure. Work on this type of weapon is also being carried out as part of the private air-defence initiative and Ukraine’s Brave1 defence technology cluster.

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A Ukrainian combat laser guarding critical infrastructure shot down a jet-powered Russian Geran drone It was a world first, but "for now, it is too early to talk about serial production of the laser," presidential defense adviser Serhii Beskrestnov said 🎥Serhii Beskrestnov https://t.co/jgPdIWvrnM — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 25, 2026

Using laser weapons to counter drones could help reduce the use of conventional air-defence ammunition, including expensive guided missiles. However, the effectiveness of these systems depends, among other things, on weather conditions, the availability of a suitable power source and how long the beam can be directed at the target.

Jet-powered Gerans

The Geran-5 is a Russian attack drone with a design similar to that of a cruise missile. According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the aircraft is about 6 m long, with a wingspan of up to 5.5 m. It is powered by a Chinese-made turbojet engine, which allows it to reach speeds of 450–600 km/h.

The drone’s range is estimated at 950 km, and it carries a warhead weighing around 90 kg. The Geran-5 uses satellite and inertial navigation, as well as communications systems based on mobile phone networks and mesh networks.

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