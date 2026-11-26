WIADOMOŚCI

ANALIZA Bioweapons and hybrid warfare: Why NATO’s eastern flank must prepare Photo . Pixabay As Poland and its neighbours on NATO’s eastern flank strengthen their defences against Russian aggression, one threat remains largely overlooked: biological weapons. NATO is investing in air defence, ammunition and critical infrastructure, but bioweapons have yet to receive the same attention. That needs to change.









We can no longer afford to look at biological weapons as a separate, largely theoretical danger. These weapons could become another tool of increasingly audacious hybrid warfare, alongside cyberattacks, sabotage and disinformation. For actors seeking to destabilise societies, microbes can be “ideal agents,” with the potential to disrupt health services, agriculture and food supplies without an open military confrontation. Chris East, a former UK Cabinet Office biosecurity expert, has warned about the “growing utility” of bioweapons in the grey zone – hostile activity below the threshold of open warfare. Uncertainty itself could become a weapon.

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The convergence of artificial intelligence and biotechnology adds a new dimension to this challenge. AI offers enormous benefits for diagnostics, vaccine development and disease surveillance. But it could also make dangerous biological knowledge more accessible to hostile actors. In October 2026, MI5 Director General Sir Ken McCallum warned that AI could “change the stakes” on existing or new bioweapons. The extent of the risk is still unclear, but the warning should be taken seriously. As Head of AI x Bio at RAND, Steph Guerra explained the most dangerous biological applications of AI cannot always be tested safely from start to finish. This makes the scale of the threat difficult to assess. None of this implies an imminent attack, but it does mean we need to prepare before a crisis exposes the gaps.

Why this matters for Poland

It would not take a large-scale biological attack to cause serious disorder. Even a suspected local outbreak, accompanied by disinformation or cyber disruption, could create panic, overwhelm health services and delay military decisions. Biological incidents can also be difficult to identify and attribute quickly. This is particularly relevant to NATO’s eastern flank, where countries such as Poland and the Baltic states rely on civilian infrastructure to support military operations and the deployment of Allied reinforcements. Disruption to this infrastructure could weaken NATO’s ability to respond effectively in a crisis.

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There have also been concerns about Russia’s biological research infrastructure. In 2024, The Washington Post reported “construction vehicles renovating” Sergiev Posad-6, a former Soviet biological weapons facility. Separately, the US State Department’s 2024 arms control compliance report revealed that Russia maintains an offensive biological weapons programme. The reports did not provide evidence that Russia has used biological weapons in Ukraine or against NATO; however, they certainly put the importance of surveillance and early detection on NATO’s eastern flank in the spotlight.

Nor does the risk depend on sophisticated AI-engineered pathogens. Intelligence analyst Tony Ingesson highlights the possible use of existing biological agents in acts of sabotage, affecting water supplies, agriculture and food production. For frontline states, preparedness must cover both emerging technologies and more conventional disruption.

Poland has foundations to build on

Poland is not starting from scratch. It has military Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) defence capabilities, public-health expertise and crisis-management structures. In June 2026, Poland’s Ministry of National Defence and the Council on Strategic Risks convened at the Warsaw Biosecurity Dialogue to examine hybrid biothreats and Allied cooperation. Their later assessment also recommended a national biodefence strategy “that clearly defines the responsibilities of each ministry, department, and authority for preparing for, preventing, and responding to a biological incident.”

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An unexplained outbreak would not come with a label saying whether it was natural or deliberate. Poland’s Government Centre for Security, public-health authorities and military CBRN specialists would all have a role to play. Health services would need to investigate, intelligence agencies to assess possible hostile involvement, and defence planners to keep essential routes open. The test is whether they can act together, quickly, while giving the public clear information.

NATO’s 2026 Resilience Baseline Requirements already recognise the importance of health-crisis preparedness, reliable food and water supplies, and information-sharing. For Poland and its neighbours, these are not simply public-health issues. They are essential to collective defence.

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'Deterrence by denial'

In 2017, Bill Gates warned: “We ignore the link between health security and international security at our peril.” This warning seems to be especially relevant to NATO’s eastern flank, where a biological attack could affect both civilian life and military readiness.

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So, what should NATO do? The Alliance already recognises biological threats in its CBRN defence policy. The challenge is turning that recognition into practical capabilities: better early-warning systems, shared biological threat intelligence and exercises involving military, intelligence and public-health authorities.

A 2026 RAND study argues that no single safeguard can adequately address AI-enabled biological threats. Instead, effective prevention requires an integrated strategy built around preparedness, early detection and credible deterrence. Warning signs identified by AI companies, laboratories or government agencies may only become meaningful when connected. For Poland and NATO’s eastern flank, that means stronger information-sharing and systems that can detect unusual activity early.

Poland could take the lead in testing this through a joint exercise with Baltic and other NATO Allies. A suspected outbreak near a military logistics hub, amplified by disinformation and transport disruption, would test how quickly agencies share intelligence, protect reinforcement routes and communicate with the public before the source is known. Such an exercise should test decisions, not just procedures on paper.

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A good example to follow is the UK. Its 2023 Biological Security Strategy and £165 million AI biosecurity initiative show how Allies are trying to improve detection and preparedness. But investment alone is not enough. What matters is whether systems work when a crisis occurs.

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A key element of effective prevention is “deterrence by denial”: convincing hostile actors that a biological incident would fail to achieve its objectives. That means detecting threats early, responding quickly and keeping critical infrastructure operational.

Poland has focused on conventional deterrence. But biological security needs the same urgency. Poland’s goal should be to detect biological threats early, keep essential services and military operations running, and prevent an adversary from exploiting the situation. This will take more than strategies and equipment. It requires cooperation on intelligence-sharing, joint civilian and military planning, and exercises that test whether the system works.

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Biological threats are no longer merely a public-health concern. They must be integrated into how NATO and Poland understand hybrid warfare, plan their defences, train, and operate.

This article is an expanded and adapted version of a piece originally published by Labour Friends of NATO, with a particular focus on Poland and NATO’s eastern flank.