WIADOMOŚCI Could Russia hold out for another 15 years? Former deputy prime minister dampens hopes of an economic collapse Photo . Fot. Flickr.com/Public Domain The Russian economy has enough resilience to keep going for at least another 10–15 years, believes Anatoly Chubais, one of the key architects of economic reforms after the collapse of the USSR. The former deputy prime minister nevertheless predicts years of stagnation. In a lecture published online, he praised Elvira Nabiullina and the team responsible for Russia’s financial stability, while accusing the authorities of weakening the foundations of the market economy.









The remarks cited by Kevin Rothrock are corroborated by reports of Chubais’s speech. Their significance, however, goes beyond the claim that Russia has enough money to last another decade and a half. Chubais was talking about the durability of the economic system created after the fall of communism. He argued that the mechanisms built in the 1990s are still functioning and allow the state to withstand intense pressure.

A recording of the lecture, which lasted around an hour and a half, was published on 24 November on the educational channel “Kurs”. Most of the talk focused on the reforms of 1989–1999, privatisation, financial crises and the mistakes made by those who steered Russia from a planned economy towards a market economy. His assessment of the current situation came towards the end.

Chubais portrayed the Russian market economy as a structure resting on three pillars: macroeconomic stability, the free setting of prices and private property. In his view, the first of these supports remains strong. The other two are gradually being weakened.

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Chubais praises Nabiullina but warns against undermining the free market

He spoke highly of the professionalism of those responsible for Russia’s finances. He also noted that their work has the political backing of Vladimir Putin, who, according to Chubais, understands the importance of financial stability and allows the economic team to defend it. This was clear praise for a specific area of Kremlin policy from a man who left Russia after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

He expressed particular admiration for Elvira Nabiullina. Speaking about the central bank’s policy and the prospect of bringing inflation down to 4 per cent, he said that its head “is simply performing miracles”. He was referring to the expected outcome of her actions, not to an inflation rate that had already been achieved.

He described the state of private property and free prices in quite different terms. On a slide he showed, the pillars representing them were damaged: one was cracked, the other leaning. In his assessment, government intervention is undermining both principles, and this process will continue. Keeping public finances in order will therefore not be enough to provide Russia with the conditions for sustained development.

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Chubais linked his belief in the economy’s resilience to his own record. He recalled that the reformers had built a system that continues to function despite repeated shocks. He also jokingly described himself and his former colleagues as co-participants in the undertaking. It was the solidity of that structure that underpinned his forecast that it would last for another 10–15 years.

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He did not, however, portray the 1990s as a string of successes. He noted that he had been involved in the events he was describing and did not claim to be fully objective. He also admitted that the reformers had defended their decisions for too long instead of calmly considering their own mistakes.

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He regarded the failure to fully settle the state’s obligations to citizens whose savings had lost their value as one of the most serious errors. He was especially critical of the funds that accepted privatisation vouchers. They were meant to help people invest, but around 75 per cent disappeared or went bankrupt, and much of the wealth was stolen. He also pointed to the reformers’ failure to prepare for the shared rouble zone after the break-up of the USSR, and their failure to foresee the threat of widespread payment arrears. Businesses did not settle their debts, while the state fell behind on payments.

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This part of the lecture helps explain his assessment of Russia today. Chubais believes the institutions created at the time proved more durable than might have been expected given the turbulent course of the transition. At the same time, their gradual weakening is stripping the economy of its capacity to grow. The state may therefore retain a basic level of functioning for a long time, even as its prospects deteriorate.