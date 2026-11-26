WIADOMOŚCI

KOMENTARZ Kuwait buys £370 million in counter-drone defences. What will the British contract change? Photo . MARSS Kuwait has ordered a counter-drone system from British company MARSS. The contract brings detection and response capabilities together under a common command and control system. The purchase price is public. The value Kuwait gets from the deal will also depend on what it costs to keep the system in service after handover.









What does the deal cover?

On 9 October, the British Ministry of Defence announced a contract worth £370 million. MARSS, part of the Australian group Electro Optic Systems, is to supply and integrate radars, jammers and interceptors with its NiDAR command and control platform.

The contractor describes the project as nationwide. That describes the scope of the order. Acceptance testing and operational use will show how much protection the system provides in practice. EOS refers to 2027 in its announcement on the contract, but gives no single date for all elements of the system to reach operational readiness.

The costs beyond the purchase price

Much depends on who trains and certifies Kuwaiti crews, carries out repairs and updates the software. Kuwait will also need to establish which parts and services the contract covers and what it will pay for once deployment is complete. The published figure provides too little detail to estimate the cost of operating the system over several years.

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Acceptance trials should show whether the components work together and whether Kuwaiti personnel can operate the common command platform independently. Maintenance support needs to be assessed separately. A successful trial can establish that the system works at handover, while repair turnaround times and access to parts and updates will shape its availability in service.

What will the contract change?

The order gives Kuwait a way to organise its counter-drone defences under a single programme. Once the system enters service, Kuwait will be able to assess whether it can sustain that capability over several years with predictable costs and limited downtime.